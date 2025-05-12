‘World first’ triplet hair transplant to be performed at rugby star’s clinic

HQ Hair Transplants in Cardiff is to perform what is believed to be a world’s first triplet hair transplant.

The op is to be carried out on on the famous Gregory Triplets. Originally from Wales they have often been in the limelight over the years from TV shows including triplet dating on Cilla Black’s Blind date at age 18.

Julian, Eliot, and Ryan Gregory, who are 40-year-old identical triplets first captured public attention before they could even walk. Born in July 1984 in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, they made local history as the first triplets to be delivered at Withybush General Hospital.

After a year in Wales, the family relocated to England’s south coast, and by the age of 10, the trio had settled in London.

Raised by a single mother, the Gregory Triplets began their journey into the public eye at an early age, securing modelling and acting roles to help support the household. In an era before CGI became commonplace, the brothers’ identical features made them highly sought-after in TV and advertising. They were frequently cast in roles requiring twins, or occasionally all three, as a cost-effective and eye-catching solution for producers.

Their on-screen credits are as varied as they are memorable: from cheeky schoolkids in ITV’s Teachers, to a mind-controlling boy band in BBC’s MI High, and lead roles in CBBC’s Kerching. They also starred alongside a then-unknown Kiera Knightley in the movie Innocent Lies.

The Gregory Triplets on CBBC’s MI High

Commercial work included campaigns for Renault Clio, Sky Movies (alongside Ben Kingsley), Norwich Union, and France’s National Lottery. They made appearances on prime-time programmes like The Gadget Show, and on the day after their 18th birthday, the triplets became the three contestants on ITV’s Blind Date with Cilla Black.

In 2024, the trio signed with international talent agency ICM, home to household names such as Naomi Campbell and Robert Pattinson. In the fashion world, their striking symmetry caught the eye of top industry creatives. They were photographed for high-end editorial spreads in GQ, i-D, and Esquire, including a special shoot with Dior Creative Director Hedi Slimane.

At 23, the Gregory Triplets made a deliberate decision to step away from the camera and build careers behind the scenes. Today, they work across public relations, recruitment, and probate genealogy, a field that brought Ryan Gregory back to the screen as a recurring figure in the BBC series Heir Hunters.

Julian and Ryan continue to live in London, while Eliot has made a home in Valencia in Spain.

Having spent much of their lives indistinguishable from one another, a trait that fuelled countless pranks and playful identity swaps, the Gregory Triplets have each carved out a distinct personal style as they’ve entered their 40s. But with a hair transplant looming, could they end up looking more alike than they have in years?

The triplets’ procedure will be performed at HQ Hair Transplants which is run and owned by legendary former New Zealand All Blacks’ and Cardiff Blues’ captain Xavier Rush.

It has been running for five years and has completed transplants on many celebs including recently, Ella Morgan from Married at First Sight who now works for the clinic.

