‘World-first ‘underwater museum to open in historic quarry in Wales

A ‘world-first underwater museum and escape room are to launch in a historic slate quarry.

Kids as young as 10 will be able to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Vivian Quarry in Eryri after plans were announced.

Diving operators say they will be using new technologies at the quarry to bring ‘next-level adventures’ to the site, while also showcasing Welsh heritage to the world.

The abandoned slate mining quarry has been submerged in water for the past 20 years but will now its hidden depths will be revealed once again.

Vivian Quarry was once home to the world’s second largest slate mine, and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It will give divers the opportunity to explore the abandoned buildings and mining equipment, including a circular blast shelter, that are now covered in 19 metres of water.

The quarry closed in 1960 and has been open to experienced divers for the past 12 years. Diving expeditions are run by Scuba Scape, who said new technology will allow children to be able to dive after a 10-minute safety briefing.

“Our collaboration [with XPLOR Group] has led to the commercialisation of a unique underwater gaming programme and innovative technology.

“This enables individuals as young as 10 to dive in as little as 10 minutes after a safety briefing.

“Over the past eight months, we have implemented intense safety procedures and conducted rigorous testing of every component in some of the harshest underwater conditions,” Scuba Scape told North Wales Live.

The Eryri slate quarry also offers a submerged escape room, where divers can play underwater games among the ruins of the old mine.

Bookings for the museum are being taken via the Scuba Scape website.

