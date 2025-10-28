World leading global brand opens first ever store in Wales

St David’s Cardiff has welcomed another big global name to its expanding portfolio of retail outlets.

World leading beauty brand Sephora UK has officially landed in Cardiff, marking its first store in Wales and its 11th location nationwide. The milestone moment celebrates a new chapter for Sephora and the passionate Welsh beauty community who’ve been asking for this moment since the brands launch in the UK.

Hot on the heels of a busy year of openings nationwide for Sephora UK, Sephora’s latest “temple of beauty” is the 5th Sephora UK store opening this year and brings the brand’s world-famous energy to the heart of Cardiff.

Sephora UK rolled out the black carpet for a dazzling VIP launch party that gave Caerdydd a taste of Sephora’s signature sparkle, with guests having received an exclusive Sephora Welsh Love Spoon in the post to invite them to the soiree.

Inside, the celebrations kicked off with live performances, bilingual entertainment, and a guest list featuring celebrities, content creators, media, and local officials. The evening was a vibrant fusion of Sephora’s global prestige and Cardiff’s proud local culture, complete with custom Welsh-themed canapés from Cardiff’s local culinary trailblazers.

Attendees were treated to exclusive brand demonstrations and activities inside the store from Benefit, Milk Makeup, Yepoda, Too Faced, Haus Labs and Fazit the newly launch glitter freckle brand made famous by Taylor Swift; while other brands including Tatcha, Kosas, Sunday Riley, and Maria Nila hosted pre-event activations across the city.

Wrapped up in a black and white bow, with a promise to be the gift that keeps on giving, Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK Managing Director and Catherine Spindler, President, Sephora EME unwrapped and opened the doors, followed by a blast of confetti cannons marking the opening.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Those eager to join the queue at the 7am opening time, were treated to coffee by local vendor Kiln & Ilk and delicious sweet treats from Fabulous Welsh Cakes.

Additional surprise and delights included:

• Opening morning hosted by Aleghcia Scott judge on The Voice Wales, who was joined by other talent such as Queen Actavia and House of House of Bvgalri Prada both contestants on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Season 6, Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir, live act Alimish and friend of the brand & DJ Fancy Shews.

• Radion takeover with local station, Diff Radio. platforming local DJ talent across a variety of genres.

• Interactive games like Spin the Wheel, where beauty fans could win even more coveted prizes.

• PRO sessions from some of Sephora’s favourite brands including namesake brand Sephora Collection, Haus

Labs, Charlotte Tilbury, Akash F&M, Who Is Elijah, INN Beauty Project, Gisou, Merit Beauty and Dyson.

• Live brand animations and giveaways from Dr Sam’s, Fable & Mane, Estee Lauder, Sol De Janerio, Tacha, TYPEBEA and Vieve.

Customers were also encouraged to partake in the fun with one of the many interactive experiences on offer over the weekend including a bilingual message board asking locals to share what they love about Cardiff as well as a giant Sephora shopping bag to snap that social worthy moment with.

The Welsh location has joinedn the rest of Sephora UK in offering local beauty enthusiasts an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including their own namesake range, Sephora Collection. Customers can shop exclusive ‘Only At Sephora’ brands such as Haus Lab, Makeup By Mario, Merit Beauty, INNBeauty Project, Tower 28 and from November 10th soon to be the newest ‘Only At Sephora’ brand – Rhode.

Sarah Boyd, Managing Director, Sephora UK, said: “We’re so excited to have finally opened the doors to our Cardiff St Davids Store, the first outside of England. It’s been amazing to work with the team here to collaborate on a truly localised opening that feels like a true celebration and reflection of the cultural pride in this city. We can’t wait to see how our customers enjoy all we have planned for them across opening weekend, and into the festive season where we know they’ll be grateful we have arrived!”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, St David’s Cardiff, added: “Cardiff has been abuzz with excitement around Sephora’s arrival this month, and we know our guests will enjoy the opening day celebrations. Sephora has been a hotly-anticipated addition to our retailers, and we’re delighted that the brand has chosen St David’s for its first ever Welsh store”.