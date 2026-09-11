World’s biggest thrift fashion market is coming to Wales
Nation.Cymru staff
Calling all fashion lovers – the world’s biggest Thrift Fashion Market is coming to Wales with thousands of preloved and vintage clothing items and local brands for sale.
Staged by the Fashion Thrift Society – their global tour rolls into the Depot, Cardiff on Sunday September 20, from 11am – 5pm.
Organisers say: ‘Touring 25+ cities across six countries including Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, Fashion Thrift Society brings together the best in vintage, pre-loved and independent fashion under one roof. This is where the mainstream comes to shop secondhand.
‘Each event features hundreds of curated sellers, from vintage collectors to emerging slow-fashion labels, offering unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else.
‘But FTS is more than just shopping. Our legendary installation bar features tattoos, piercings, tooth gems, grills, nail manicures, permanent jewellery, henna, aura and tarot readings, custom photo booths and jewellery-making pop-ups. You can get a fresh cut or blow wave at our hair stations, dig through vinyl at the record hub and vibe to all-day DJ sets from emerging artists.
‘Grab something tasty from our food trucks or unwind with a drink at the 18+ pop-up bar, all inside a buzzing, inclusive space built on community, creativity and culture.’
What’s on at Fashion Thrift Society Cardiff
Curated stalls of vintage, preloved, designer and local small businesses
Thousands of unique pieces to shop that have been carefully curated
A mix of second-hand treasures and new products from independent brands
Local and international food truck favourites
FTS TV OOTD fashion interviews
Giveaways and competitions running on Fashion Thrift Society’s Instagram and TikTok pages in the event lead-up
Available on the day (limited spots, first come first served)
Free photo booth
Free barber cuts
Free nail manicures and nail art
Free permanent tattoos
Free henna body art
Free hairdressers for styling and cuts
Paid Services – PLEASE CHECK LIVE SOCIAL UPDATES FOR WHAT PAID SERVICES WILL BE AT YOUR EVENT
Available to purchase on the day
Tooth gems
Permanent Jewellery
Piercings
Charm bar – customisable jewellery making
Grillz
Ticketing
£5 Student All day entry starting at 11:00 AM.
£8 Entry starting at 11:00 AM.
£6 Entry starting at 1:00 PM.
£5 Entry starting at 2:00 PM.
£4 Entry starting at 3:00 PM.
Free Entry starting at 4:00 PM until close (5:00 PM).
Additional information
Kids 0–7 years: Free entry
Kids 7–11 years: £5 entry
Kids 11+ years: Student ticket required
Seniors and Pension card holders: £5 entry
Companion Card holders: Free entry
Complimentary admission if your birthday falls on our market day
Why Come?
Find out more via:
Instagram: instagram.com/fashionthriftsociety
Facebook: Facebook.com/fashionthriftsociety
More info: https://fashionthriftsociety.co.uk/
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