Nation.Cymru staff

Calling all fashion lovers – the world’s biggest Thrift Fashion Market is coming to Wales with thousands of preloved and vintage clothing items and local brands for sale.

Staged by the Fashion Thrift Society – their global tour rolls into the Depot, Cardiff on Sunday September 20, from 11am – 5pm.

Organisers say: ‘Touring 25+ cities across six countries including Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, Fashion Thrift Society brings together the best in vintage, pre-loved and independent fashion under one roof. This is where the mainstream comes to shop secondhand.

‘Each event features hundreds of curated sellers, from vintage collectors to emerging slow-fashion labels, offering unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else.

‘But FTS is more than just shopping. Our legendary installation bar features tattoos, piercings, tooth gems, grills, nail manicures, permanent jewellery, henna, aura and tarot readings, custom photo booths and jewellery-making pop-ups. You can get a fresh cut or blow wave at our hair stations, dig through vinyl at the record hub and vibe to all-day DJ sets from emerging artists.

‘Grab something tasty from our food trucks or unwind with a drink at the 18+ pop-up bar, all inside a buzzing, inclusive space built on community, creativity and culture.’

What’s on at Fashion Thrift Society Cardiff

Curated stalls of vintage, preloved, designer and local small businesses

Thousands of unique pieces to shop that have been carefully curated

A mix of second-hand treasures and new products from independent brands

Local and international food truck favourites

FTS TV OOTD fashion interviews

Giveaways and competitions running on Fashion Thrift Society’s Instagram and TikTok pages in the event lead-up

Available on the day (limited spots, first come first served)

Free photo booth

Free barber cuts

Free nail manicures and nail art

Free permanent tattoos

Free henna body art

Free hairdressers for styling and cuts

Paid Services – PLEASE CHECK LIVE SOCIAL UPDATES FOR WHAT PAID SERVICES WILL BE AT YOUR EVENT

Available to purchase on the day

Tooth gems

Permanent Jewellery

Piercings

Charm bar – customisable jewellery making

Grillz

Ticketing

£5 Student All day entry starting at 11:00 AM.

£8 Entry starting at 11:00 AM.

£6 Entry starting at 1:00 PM.

£5 Entry starting at 2:00 PM.

£4 Entry starting at 3:00 PM.

Free Entry starting at 4:00 PM until close (5:00 PM).

Additional information

Kids 0–7 years: Free entry

Kids 7–11 years: £5 entry

Kids 11+ years: Student ticket required

Seniors and Pension card holders: £5 entry

Companion Card holders: Free entry

Complimentary admission if your birthday falls on our market day

Why Come?

Find out more via:

Instagram: instagram.com/fashionthriftsociety

Facebook: Facebook.com/fashionthriftsociety

More info: https://fashionthriftsociety.co.uk/

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