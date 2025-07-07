‘World’s greatest tenor’ looking forward to singing at north Wales festival

A music festival has signed up the “world’s greatest living tenor” to perform at this year’s event.

Joseph Calleja, whose voice has been compared to opera legend Luciano Pavarotti, says he’s looking forward to singing at the opening concert of the North Wales International Music Festival at St Asaph Cathedral on Thursday, September 11.

The Maltese maestro has been centre stage at all the greatest opera venues in the world, including the New York Met, La Scala in Milan and Covent Garden in London.

Back in 2016 he starred at Llangollen International Eisteddfod alongside Welsh superstar Sir Bryn Terfel.

Acclaimed

But his association with Wales stretches back even further because his big breakthrough role came when he toured with Welsh National Opera in an acclaimed production of Verdi’s Rigoletto.

Securing his appearance in St Asaph came about because Joseph is a good friend of the owners of the Pendine Park care organisation, Mario Kreft and his wife, Gill, the festival’s headline sponsors.

They are long-term backers of the event via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which they established to support cultural and community activities.

Joseph said: “I have very many fond memories of Wales, including Llangollen with Bryn a few years ago. He is Wales’s greatest son and I love him a lot.

“I can’t wait to come back frankly because I am also good friends with Mario and Gill and I know it is a special year for them because Pendine is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

“At the concert I’ll be singing some popular songs, so it’ll be an easy going night. We’re not going to go too serious but it’s serious enough that opera lovers will enjoy.”

‘Greatest’

It was all music to the ears of the festival’s artistic director, royal composer Paul Mealor, who was brought up in Connah’s Quay.

He said: “I would say that Joseph Calleja is probably the world’s greatest tenor – he has done everything.

“Joseph has performed in all the top venues and all the major opera houses, from the Met in New York and La Scala in Milan – and he is just getting better and better.

“To bring him to St Asaph for the very first time is amazing for us. It’s simply the highlight of the festival.

“He has been compared to the late great Luciano Pavarotti – he’s on that level. Some have argued even higher. Certainly, his name will be mentioned as one of the greatest tenors of all time.”

‘Treat’

According to Mario Kreft, the audience for Joseph’s concert are in for a “magical musical treat”.

He said: “Joseph is a generational operatic talent who is right at the top of his game, as is our own homegrown hero, Sir Bryn Terfel.

“In football parlance, they are akin to soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but without the rivalry, their talents are equally sublime and they are both guaranteed a place in the pantheon of all-time greats.

“The acoustic at the cathedral is among the best in the world so it will provide a perfect backdrop to hear Joseph’s magnificent tenor voice at its very best.

“Gill and I were only too pleased to facilitate the connection with Joseph because this will be a truly memorable, unmissable occasion.”

Headliners at this year’s festival also include the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, world class choral group Apollo5 and the renowned Black Dyke Band.

Making her festival debut this year will be the acclaimed film and TV composer, Debbie Wiseman OBE.

Her theme tunes for Wolf Hall, Wilde, Father Brown, Tom’s Midnight Garden, Jack Frost, The Glorious Garden and many others will be played by the NEW Sinfonia orchestra.

Another highlight this year will be the second Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition that was launched last year and is being funded by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust set up by the festival’s headline sponsors, the Pendine Park care organisation.

Community

The final concert will feature the North Wales Choral Union and Orchestra under the baton of conductor Trystan Lewis.

Also returning will be the festival fringe which Paul Mealor introduced as a new element last year to create closer links with the local community in St Asaph.

The fringe events will include a cabaret and American song night, stand-up comedy, and a poetry night led by one of Wales’s greatest poets, Mererid Hopwood, the current Archdruid of Wales.

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd by phone – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sun, 10 – 8).

