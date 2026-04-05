World’s top young singers set for £3,000 sing-off at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Twenty two of the world’s finest young singers will be heading to north Wales to compete for a prestigious international prize.

They will be battling for the title of Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Among the singers taking part is soprano J J Lam who sang God Save The King before the England v Wales rugby international at Twickenham.

The competition is once again being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, which was established to support cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

The winner will receive the Pendine Trophy – a solid silver salver – and the £3,000 prize while the runner up will get a cheque for £1,000.

The prizes will be presented by Pendine Park owner Mario Kreft MBE after a sing-off on the closing night of this year’s Eisteddfod, Sunday, July 12, when the coveted Choir of the World award will also be decided.

It was announced earlier this year that the event has been given a major boost after Pendine pledged to continue to back it for the next five years.

The Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director, Dave Danford, said: “We’ve had this wonderful support from Pendine Park for what is one of our flagship competitions, the Pendine International Voice of the Future, which gives talented young opera singers from around the world a helping hand with their careers.

“We always get a good response and this year we have had 29 entries from the UK and further afield, from Australia, China, Canada, the Philippines, Hong Kong and the Republic of Ireland and such was the standard that 22 of them have been selected to come to Llangollen.

“It’s testament to the fact that this competition which takes place at Llangollen each year is held in such high regard by the world’s opera singers.

“There’s a £3,000 cash prize which they can use to further their careers and as many of them are still students it can help them continue their studies.

“What has been lovely is that many previous winners return to Llangollen and this year two of them, Eirlys Myfanwy Davies and Shimona Rose, will be on the stage again this summer.

“There have been a number of occasions when previous entrants have returned to the Eisteddfod as professional artists to perform at our concerts.

“That’s a clear indication of the quality of the applications and the singers who win are of a standard to appear on stage with other professional singers, orchestras and conductors like Sir Karl Jenkins.”

The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is one of the blue riband events at this year’s Eisteddfod and gets underway on Tuesday, July 7, with the preliminary rounds with the semi-finals taking place on the Friday.

Mario said: “The standard of competitors in previous years has been nothing short of phenomenal and I have every confidence it will be just as high this year.

“I wish all the young singers the very best of luck. The adjudicators certainly won’t have an easy task, given the extraordinary talent on display.

“The competition perfectly reflects Pendine Park’s ethos, where the arts in general – and music in particular – form a golden thread running through daily life at all our care home.

“That feels particularly meaningful this year as we celebrate our 40th anniversary which is why we have pledged to continue to support the competition for the next five years.”

Talented singers from all over the world who have triumphed in previous competitions have hailed it as an invaluable stepping stone in their careers and performing at the Eisteddfod this year are two past winners.

Shimona Rose, of Singapore, and Eirlys Myfanwy Davies, from Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire, will be returning as stars of this year’s festival in the long-awaited staging of the Uniting Nations: One World concert, composed and conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins, on the opening night.

Swansea-born Dave Danford knows all about the magic of the Eisteddfod. The percussionist who studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, fell in love with its unique atmosphere when he first appeared at Llangollen in 2010 with the South Wales-based Corry Band.

He has worked at the Eisteddfod since 2012, became Production Manager in 2020 and Artistic Director in 2023 and while working as a freelance percussionist and running his company, Absolute Music Services, which puts together professional orchestras for tours and events.

He said: “There just an atmosphere about Llangollen like no other. It’s a special place.

“It’s that combination of international competitors, professional musicians and over 600 volunteers who help us make it all happen. Everyone is here for the right reason. They love it.

For more information about the full Llangollen Eisteddfod programme and how to buy tickets visit https://llangollen.net