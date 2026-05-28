Wrexham artist becomes ambassador for UK City of Culture bid

Nation Cymru staff

Artist Liam Stokes-Massey, who shot to fame thanks to his striking outdoor murals, has been named the latest ambassador named for Wrecsam2029.

Liam has been pivotal in Wrexham’s rich cultural scene, leading on the curation of the Public Art Trail, which has seen beautiful visuals appear across the city in recent years from a variety of local artists – a real love letter to Wrexham’s history and culture.

Multiple phases of the Trail have already been unveiled, which include the latest Wrexham Tailor’s Quilt by Liam, and further phases are planned to be rolled out later on this year. The Trail will also be a vital highlight in Wrexham’s UK City of Culture 2029 official bid submission, showing off the talent, creativity and passion which Wrexham has to offer.

If Wrexham can win the title of UK City of Culture, they will win £10m in funding from the UK Government that will go towards regeneration projects, helping local communities thrive. It’s estimated that winning the bid could also secure an estimated £200m in further investment, so there’s a lot to gain by securing the title.

As ambassador, Liam Stokes-Massey commented: “I’ve been involved in Wrexham’s UK City of Culture bid for quite some time, as the Public Art Trail has been a huge part of the process. Being able to work with talented local artists to celebrate Wrexham’s culture and heritage across the streets of Wrecsam makes me so proud, and it’s been lovely to see how it has brought communities together.

“I’m proud of being from Wrexham and that feeling of contributing positively to your hometown is really special. If Wrexham wins the bid, it can open a lot of doors for local people, including those in the creative scene, so I’m glad to be an official ambassador so I can continue flying the flag for our sector and help to raise awareness of the Wrecsam2029 campaign.”

Morgan Thomas, Culture Bid Coordinator at Wrecsam2029 shared: “We’ve loved watching the Public Art Trail come to life and hearing the positive response from those living and working in the city. It’s such a highlight when you visit Wrexham, and it’s exactly why we’re so delighted to have Liam as an official ambassador for the bid.

“Liam has already been doing so much to support our bid, so it made sense that he became an official ambassador, joining a few familiar faces who are just as passionate as we are to make it to the top.”

The illustrator and muralist now joins Welsh TV presenter, Sian Lloyd and Wrexham AFC’s Lili Jones as official ambassadors.

To enquire about becoming an official ambassador for Wrecsam2029, visit: https://www.wrecsam2029.wales/en_gb/