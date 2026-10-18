Wrexham band celebrate debut album launch with packed hometown gig

Amelia Jones

One of Wrexham’s most popular bands have celebrated the launch of their first full length album with a jubilant night of live music in front of a packed house at local venue The Rockin’ Chair.

Baby Brave combine soaring pop melodies and disco rhythms with gut-wrenching guitars, new wave, post-punk and psychedelia.

Their first album Sugar To The Tongue was released earlier this month. It’s already received a host of rave reviews and regular plays on local and national radio stations including BBC Radio Wales and BBC 6 Music.

To mark the launch, Baby Brave organised a special hometown gig at Wrexham’s much-loved independent live music venue The Rockin Chair.

In a city renowned for the rich diversity of its grassroots music scene, three other genre-spanning local bands were invited to join Baby Brave on the lineup: emerging four-piece alternative rockers Roadside Assistance, fuzz/folk band Fleece and Welsh folklore-inspired wizard-grunge outfit Groom The Giant.

A huge crowd gathered to dance late into the evening and enjoy an ecstatic, energetic show, celebrating Baby Brave’s milestone album and adding yet another memorable night to Wrexham’s rich history as a thriving hub for grassroots bands and live music.

Baby Brave lead singer Emmi Manteau said: “The gig felt like one huge, mad family celebration, with everyone bringing their own energy and letting their hair down, from headbanging, hand jiving and a whole lot of pogoing! I even ended up in the crowd getting everyone doing the Macarena before we played, which pretty much sums up the wonderfully chaotic, celebratory vibe of the night.”

“What makes Wrexham so special is the genuine love between bands. We really do have each other’s backs, and there’s a real team spirit here. It just felt right to celebrate the release of our debut album with the people who’ve been part of our journey all along.”

“We felt so much love and support that it genuinely brought a tear to my eye. My cheeks hurt from smiling so much! It was one of those nights that makes you remember exactly why we do this.”

‘Wrexham at it’s best!’

Fleece guitarist Gareth Thomas said: “We knew this was going to be a great night but I think it really exceeded all expectations. To see a huge audience like this coming out to support the event like this was so special. Wrexham has had such a phenomenal grass roots music scene for so many years and I think tonight we saw it at its very best.”

“Wrexham is such a melting pot for creative talent. It’s not just the bands, it’s all the other people behind the scenes who dedicate themselves to supporting these amazing events and bring joy to their hometown – sound engineers, technicians, photographers, artists, designers, promoters, all the staff and volunteers, and of course the venues.

“It feels like one big family when you get nights like this and when you see it working so well it’s no wonder we’re one of the favourites to win City of Culture.”

Roadside Assistance lead singer Igor Konieczny said: “We were talking with the band after the night ended about how special it was. Not just because of a good set and the fun we had, but also how it genuinely felt magical.

“Every time I’d look at the audience, on or off stage, they were filled with the same energy and eagerness they had at the start of the night. People dancing, cheering and feeling the music as much as we did. When you see this kind of support as an artist, it just sparks a flame inside you.”

Musically, Wrexham is very diverse. But despite our differences in sound or style I never felt a stranger in the community. We’re all just like a big family here.

Roadside Assistance bassist Joel Evans added: “The Wrexham music scene has always been very welcoming to us and our growth as a band and we’re very happy and proud to have played alongside some of the greatest Wrexham bands.”

Groom the Giant opted for some grander wordage to summarise the evening. From behind a nest-like beard, one of the band’s grunge wizards uttered: “The crowd writhed and gyrated like a cursed sweaty sponge encrusted with human hair, the bands wailed like alleycats driven mad by the horn and a shiny new album was birthed into the world, kicking and screaming like sugar to the tongue. Glorious.”

Sugar To The Tongue by Baby Brave is available to purchase from the band’s website. You can also pick up a copy locally from Revibed Records at Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham.

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