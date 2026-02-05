Wrexham hopes for investment boon after submitting City of Culture bid

Wrexham has officially submitted its Expression of Interest (EoI) for UK City of Culture 2029 – which could bring with it a substantial £200 million windfall.

The submission to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport marks an important part of the bidding phase and organisers say it is an exciting moment in the process which means Wrexham are a step closer towards securing the title.

UK City of Culture is a prestigious title that brings vital investment for regeneration while showcasing the story of a place through an inspiring, engaging and wide-ranging cultural programme.

Winning the title boasts a guaranteed £10 million from the UK Government, which can help attract investment, boost tourism and improve access to arts and culture. It’s estimated that this could further generate more than £200 million for the whole region, an important step which could benefit the whole of the county. Previous winners, which include Bradford, Coventry, Hull and Derry/Londonderry, have seen monumental success after winning the title, generating income that will benefit future generations for years to come.

Leading on the bid for Wrexham are the Wrexham Community & Culture Trust (WCCT), an independent charity supported by Wrexham County Borough Council. Supporting the development of the cultural and creative infrastructure of the county, the WCCT has a dedicated board of trustees who are taking charge in positioning Wrexham in new ways than ever before, promoting it as a space to connect, collaborate and invest.

Although the Expression of Interest deadline isn’t until Sunday 8th February, WCCT has chosen to submit early, demonstrating both its readiness and its determination to lead from the front.

Amanda Evans, Culture Bid Director for Wrecsam2029 said: “We’re proud to have reached the first major milestone on our journey to becoming UK City of Culture 2029. Wrexham is a place of incredible creativity, where the breadth and diversity of culture thrive in every corner of our county.

“This bid is for the entire community of Wrexham – every town, village, and neighbourhood – and is an opportunity to share our unique and incredible story with the rest of the UK and the world. This isn’t just about a title – it’s about unlocking new opportunities, inspiring pride, and investing in a vibrant future for everyone across our county.”

Alongside its early submission, Wrexham has a strong campaign planned for the months ahead, shining a spotlight on the county’s unique and diverse communities through a wide range of events and projects. The campaign will showcase Wrexham on a national stage, building momentum and support for the bid.

The official UK City of Culture longlist will be announced by the UK Government in March 2026, with the winner of the 2029 title announced this winter.

Find our more about the Wrecam2029 bid and join the mailing list for updates via https://www.wrecsam2029.wales/en_gb/