Wynne Evans dropped by BBC after ‘inappropriate language’ on Strictly tour
Wynne Evans has said he has been dropped by the BBC, following his apology for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.
The Welsh opera singer, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, will no longer be a BBC Radio Wales presenter, he announced on Friday.
Evans revealed in January he would be taking some time out from both his radio show and the Strictly tour to prioritise his wellbeing.
On Instagram on Friday, he wrote: “My beloved Wynners, From the very depths of my heart – thank you.
“These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.
“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show. I’m gutted.
“That show wasn’t just work – it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”
Evans thanked his fans, and said he would have an online programme called The Wynne Evans Show, which he called “terrifying”.
“This is our next adventure. And I need you more than ever,” he added.
“We will have great music, my question of the day, the mystery voice, your soundtrack stories and so much more, because we have each other again. We have a new home. I’m bringing more presenters soon and I am sure you’ll recognise a few of the faces.”
Evans added that he was “full of nerves. Full of hope. Full of love. Because when we show up for each other — like we always have — anything is possible”.
Earlier this year, he apologised for language that he called “inappropriate and unacceptable” after The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans was heard making a remark to a woman in a video filmed during the Strictly launch event.
It is understood he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.
In January, he said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.
“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”
Let’s all boycott the BBC
This is the saddest day in Welsh entertainment history since Dorothy Squires high kicked a London taxi driver (1973). They will both always have a home in our hearts, a joyful reminder of Welsh performance excellence and the ability to face an uncaring world and shout “Me! Me!” And other things.
This is a non event bigged up by the cloud of attendant self satisfaction of the BBC. I note they have wasted £80,000 of licence payers money today losing a futile court case in the Irish jury system against Gerry Adams. Wynne is an excellent Maridunian and he is what he is. I doubt Dylan Thomas would keep any BBC contract today.
Surely a less jumpy independent radio station would have him – many loved his morning show. I even saw the video of him making the ‘spit roast boy’ comment to a man they’d nicknamed ‘spit roast boy’. This is why the woman didn’t complain he was being lewd and crass – but facts matter less than people’s nasty moods these days. He’s tried of triviality and savagely guilty even when he’s not, as seen on the video.
Never really had an opinion of Wynne Evans. To me he was that odd little man off the TV doing those annoying commercials, well until it was revealed that he attended a fundraising event for the Conservatives. A party I might add who have maliciously attacked mocked and ridiculed Wales and the Welsh. I genuinely think Wynne Evans believed his own hype. And as a Tory his perversions came to the fore and he made that rather disgusting comment on Strictly in earshot of others that put an end to his once promising career. Not much of a loss to… Read more »