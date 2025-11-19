Wynne Evans ‘steps back into public life’ after revealing suicide attempt

Wynne Evans is to head out on a tour of Wales to thank the fans that have supported him after the scandal that followed his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 53-year-old former Radio Wales presenter, known for the Go Compare insurance adverts, competed in the 20th anniversary series of the hit dancing programme with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The opera singer has now revealed he was rushed to hospital after attempting suicide due to the mental stress he endured after appearing on the TV show and subsequent UK tour.

“I went on a dancing show and ended up trying to take my own life,” Evans said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

He added: “I did end up in hospital, somebody phoned me, rang an ambulance, and luckily for me, I’m here today.”

Earlier this year, he apologised for language that he called “inappropriate and unacceptable” after The Mail On Sunday reported that he was heard making a remark to a woman in a video filmed during the Strictly tour launch event.

It is understood he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

In January, he said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

He was subsequently removed from his role as a presenter on BBC Radio Wales, which was followed by him launching his own online radio show.

Evans blamed the media for hounding him and revealed he is now heading out on his first ever stand-up meets opera one-man live show to thank those that helped him through a difficult period in his life.

Wynne Evans – Beyond Compare tours across Wales for five nights from 21-24 May 2026.

A press release for Evans’ tour stated: ‘Following his retreat from the spotlight due to mental health issues earlier this year, Wynne has been spurred-on by his ardent support army of ‘Wynners’, who forcefully refused to let Wynne slip away into seclusion. Stepping back to his Welsh roots, Wynne has spent the major part of 2025 gaining strength from his nearest and dearest at home, tending to guests in his new restaurant, whilst pioneering a new way of broadcasting with his independently launched radio show. Now, thanks to the encouragement of his Wynners, Wynne Evans is gently stepping into his one-man show, where he feels being face-to-face with his audience, on home turf, is a comfortable progression back to entertainment.’

The singer said of the support he received: “Oh the support of my Wynners has been life-changing for me. I was prepared to sink into obscurity due to mental health problems, but the power of people is phenomenal when you need help.

“I came back home to Wales and my Wynners lifted me up and refused to let me give in. Through my new radio show, a flood of support and encouragement has literally helped me to recalibrate myself and recover from the issues that the powerful spotlight of fame threw at me.

“So now I’m pledging to give back to those that have helped me by staging my own one-man show. I’ll start in Wales, because this is a show to give-back to those at home who have really supported me. Who knows where it’ll go from there. But I couldn’t ignore the out-pouring of support from my fans, I can’t hide away, I’m going to give back to them.

“I’ll make this the best evening out that anyone has ever experienced. Laughter, candid chat, untold stories, audience interaction, and of course a lot of opera – I’m giving it my all.”

Wynne Evans – Beyond Compare tour dates

20/05/2025 Monmouth Savoy Theatre

21/05/2026 Pontypridd Y Muni

22/05/2026 Cardiff The Gate

23/05/2026 Swansea Brangwyn Hall

24/05/2026 Llandrindod Wells Albert Hall

Tickets on sale from 10am Thursday 20 November 2025

https://myticket.co.uk/artists/wynne-evans