Y Deis: Bold new Welsh game show set to air on prime time

A brand-new game show is about to shake up Wednesday nights on S4C – Y Deis (The Dice) is set to deliver a thrilling blend of knowledge, strategy… and a little bit of luck.

Filmed in Cardiff and created by Slam Media, this original Welsh format launches this week and promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

And as an added treat – two very special Christmas episodes are coming later in the year, featuring some of S4C’s most familiar and much-loved faces.

This is not your typical quiz show. Three teams of two (friends, family, co-workers) face off over several dynamic rounds, accumulating their pot through quick thinking and clever tactics. But only one team earns the chance to reach the final – a dramatic race against the clock to grab the Jackpot. The secret twist? The “deis” – the dice machine that can change the game in an instant.

Presenter James Williams explained: “It’s basically a general knowledge quiz – but the deis (dice) adds an element of luck and strategy that can change everything. You need ability to win the quiz, but things can shift very quickly because of the throw of the dice – so you’re never quite sure how its going to play out.”

Y Deis stands as a landmark piece of Celtic cooperation. Irish broadcaster TG4 has already acquired the format to create An Deis, their own Irish-language version, also filmed in Cardiff.

The format was created by Gavin Cox of Slam Media, who drew inspiration from his late father’s career designing fruit machine games – a perfect origin for a quiz based on both skill and chance. The dice machine itself is the visual centrepiece of the show, adding a theatrical element to gameplay.

Gavin says: “I grew up watching my father create games that truly connected with people, and I’ve long hoped to achieve the same so that my own children could be equally proud of me. Thanks to the support of S4C, and TG4, I’ve been able to turn that ambition into something real.”

This marks BBC Radio Wales Breakfast presenter James Williams’ debut as a presenter on S4C. Originally from a dairy farm in St Clears, Carmarthenshire, James studied law at Bristol, trained as a journalist in London, and has been with BBC Cymru since 2009. Now, he’s ready to bring his energy to a completely new challenge.

James said: “It’s been an amazing experience – a steep learning curve because it’s so different to my usual work – but it’s been great fun. The team has made me feel completely at home. I just want the contestants to have the best possible experience, whether they go out early or hit the jackpot.”

He believes the variety of rounds will keep viewers engaged – and guessing:

“Every round is different. There’s speed on the buzzer, then strategy on the grid, and in the final round the team members play as indivduals albeit to a common goal – so both players have to be strong under immense pressure. If a team claim the Jacpot then they really earn it.”

As if that weren’t enough, viewers can look forward to two special Christmas editions, which promise fun and fierce competition between well known celebrity pairings/couples. Rolling the dice on Christmas day are: Presenter and naturalist Iolo Williams and son Dewi; Artists and presenters Dom & Lloyd as well as Pobol y Cwm husband and wife Jonathan Nefydd and Donna Edwards

And on 31 December we’ll see how Priodas/Project Pim Mil presenters Trystan and Emma; Rugby legends Shane Williams and Nigel Owens along with singer and actress Lily Beau and her partner actor Dyfan Rees will manage.

James believes its broad appeal is what makes Y Deis special. He said: “It’s a programme for everyone. There are contestants from all ages and backgrounds – and I think audiences of all ages will enjoy watching them. Shows the whole family can enjoy together are rare these days. I hope this will be one of them.”

From adrenaline-fuelled gameplay to fun and frivolity Y Deis delivers entertainment with real Welsh spirit – and a festive surprise just around the corner.

Y Deis is produced by Slam Media with research and development support from Media Cymru and the support of the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.