Y GÂN by Geth Tomos, Henry Priestman and Emlyn Gomer wins Cân i Gymru 2026

The song Y GÂN (The Song) by Geth Tomos, Henry Priestman and Emlyn Gomer has been crowned winner of Cân i Gymru 2026.

The track triumphed following a live public vote during Friday night’s final, broadcast from the Anglesey Showground on S4C. The winning team take home the coveted Cân i Gymru trophy along with a £5,000 cash prize.

Second place went to Y Gwanwyn Bach by Rhydian Meilir and Myrddin ap Dafydd, earning £3,000, while Storm Heno by Rhodri Lloyd Evans finished third, receiving £2,000.

Y GÂN was composed by Geth Tomos and Henry Priestman, with lyrics written by Emlyn Gomer. It marks the second song by the trio to reach this year’s shortlist.

Gomer revealed that the lyrics were shaped by personal loss, having lost three close friends suddenly — an experience that informed the emotional core of the song.

The winning entry was performed on the night by singer Sara Owen.

Speaking after the result was announced, Geth Tomos said: “Thank you very much to you all. As a musician from Anglesey, this means the world to me.

“Thank you to these two, to the whole family and to Sara for singing it so brilliantly.”

Emlyn Gomer also praised the performance, describing Sara Owen’s delivery as “incredible”.

Candelas

This year’s competition was judged by a panel chaired by Osian Huw Williams, musician and lead singer of the band Candelas, who is also a former co-winner of the award. Joining him on the panel were Barry ‘Archie’ Jones from the band Celt, singer-songwriter Mali Hâf, presenter and radio DJ Mirain Iwerydd, and Gwilym frontman Ifan Pritchard.

Cân i Gymru remains one of the highlights of the Welsh-language music calendar, showcasing original songs from across Wales and giving emerging and established artists a national platform.

Viewers can catch up with all the performances and relive the excitement of the final on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.