Y Llais coaches collaborate on new Welsh language track

Amelia Jones

Welsh reggae artist and Y Llais judge Aleghcia Scott has teamed up with a fellow coach to release a new track.

Following hot on the heels of her collaboration with Llareggub Brass Band, ‘Neud e i Ti’ is a brand new Welsh song.

With the singles ‘Dod o’r Galon’ and ‘Diolch’ having been released last year in collaboration with Pen Dub, Scott’s new single and the ensuing album have been created as a joint writing venture with Yws Gwynedd and producer Rich James Roberts.

The song was written after several journeys to and from the studio with discussions between Aleighcia and Yws, where the singer explained her frustration at being judged online for her activities in the Welsh language.

The conversation came to ahead with the two coming to the conclusion that what Aleighcia is currently doing has a higher purpose, by inspiring the next generation of Welsh people to take part in Welsh culture.

Yws said “It’s been an honour to help Aleighcia write this song. She’s an inspirations and has already inspired so many people to learn Welsh, sing in Welsh and to be a part of Welsh language culture,”

Although the main genre of the album will be Reggae, Aleighcia has extended her musical wings this time, by stepping into the world of r&b and pop for some songs on the album, which will be releases before the end of the summer. The horns on ‘Neud e i Ti’, along with other songs on the album were recorded in Jamaica, by some of Scott’s reggae music contacts.



Aleighcia said “It’s been an honour to work with Yws, Rich and incredible musicians on this single to bring to life an important message – the first single from my very first Welsh album is a really proud moment!”

The singer from Cardiff has made history in many areas recently, the first coach to win a series of Y Llais (The Voice) with contestant Rose Datta’s victory, the first artist to have a Welsh single top the iTunes reggae charts, and recently, Aleighcia announced that she is going to be inducted to the ‘Gorsedd of the Bards’ during the Eisteddfod y Garreg Las 2026 this August – one of Welsh language culture’s highest accolades.