Y Llais plots return to S4C and opens search for new Welsh talent

S4C has announced that Y Llais will return to our screens in early 2026 and the search for Wales’ next big talent begins today with applications open now.

The news is being announced today as Rose Datta, winner of the first series, performs her new single, Gwerthfawr, to fans at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr in Margam.

The single has been co-written for Rose as part of her prize by two household names in the Welsh music scene and beyond: singer-songwriter and West-End star Mared Williams, and producer/musician Nate Williams who has worked with global superstars such as Take That and Jamiroquai.

The first series provided a platform for a wealth of untapped talent, with clips from the series going viral on TikTok, and S4C and Y Llais’s social media pages getting 4.7 million viewing sessions.

Success

Y Llais has proved a great success in attracting younger and new audiences to S4C, with more than half under 45 years old, and a third being non-Welsh speakers.

Y Llais is a Welsh language version of the global, multi award-winning hit TV series The Voice, an ITV Studios format, and will be produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios.

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llion Iwan commented on the re-commission of the series: “This primetime format offers fun, feel-good entertainment for the whole family, and we’re delighted that our viewers in Wales, and beyond, agree.

“We were blown away by the talent that we discovered during the first series of Y Llais, and we can’t wait to see who we’ll meet in the next round of blind auditions.”

Feedback

Wil Kilsdonk, Head of The Voice Franchise at ITV Studios, added: “During the first season, we were already hearing such wonderfully positive feedback from all corners of the country, and beyond. It’s truly a fantastic reward for the entire team that a second season is now on its way!”

Singers and would be contestants can now follow in Rose’s footsteps by submitting their application here: http://www.s4c.cymru/yllais

S4C’s Welsh language version is the 75th adaptation of the original format of The Voice and will be available to watch on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Further information about the next series will follow. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

