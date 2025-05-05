Y Llais star Harry Luke shares video for new single

Stephen Price

Harry Luke, one of the standout performers from Y Llais, the Welsh language version of global phenomenon The Voice, has shared the video for his feel-good debut Welsh language track.

Harry wowed audiences and judges alike during the successful first season, going on to be chosen and mentored by one of his musical heroes, Yws Gwynedd.

‘Adlewyrchiad’ is Harry’s first single released in his native language, Welsh, and the self-made video which was filmed vertically was made with the TikTok generation and mobile phone media consumption in mind.

Harry has been eager to start writing and releasing Welsh language music for years and following his recent appearance on Y Llais there could be no better time to start breaking onto the Welsh music scene.

Adlewyrchiad

An upbeat, feel good track, Adlewyrchiad harks back to memories of summer times throughout your youth.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Yws Gwynedd and Fleur De Lys, while still trying to hold on to aspects of his own signature style, Harry’s new track aims to encapsulate a raw Indie/rock vibe he associates with summer drives and beachside bonfires.

Harry went about writing this track by collecting together a vast list of memories and stories from him and his close friends and then banding them together in what he describes as “a toast to those good old days”.

Idol

Harry told Nation.Cymru: “Going into Y Llais as a pop/rock singer/songwriter my eyes were set on Yws as a coach from the off.

“He’s always been someone I have admired in both his creative work and also his navigation and success in the industry.

“The song itself even mentions his track ‘Sebona Fi’ so getting to perform to him was amazing let alone making him turn his chair!

“Since then he has been a great help to me in getting a foot in the door to be able to start releasing music in Welsh, something I have always wanted to do!”

Although a new face to some, Harry is far from new to performing. He shared: “I have been a songwriter ever since I can remember.

“My father is a music teacher so that was always going to influence my life in a strong and positive way. I released my first collection of songs when I was 18 in an EP called Happily Sad.

“I then moved to Liverpool to hone my craft and play as many gigs as possible before moving to Guildford to be close the studio where I record called SAFO Music.

“After spending a few years releasing music in English, Y Llais offered me a platform to now finally achieve my dream of releasing music in Welsh.”

Reconnecting

Singing in Welsh is something Harry has longed to do and even more so now since living outside of Wales for the past 5 years.

He said: “I’m desperate to reconnect with my heritage and I’m a very proud Welsh speaker, so to be able to combine my pride and my passion and hopefully create music that connects with my country and people is a very exciting prospect for me.”

As for the future, he’s currently busy writing and recording non-stop to build up his Welsh language catalogue ready to be able to take his new songs on the road in the very near future.

And the currently unsigned artist added: “I am going to be releasing a series of new singles between now and the end of the year, each different from the last so keep an ear out because there will be a lot more content on the way.

“Being on Y Llais is an opportunity I will never take for granted, and I hope to take the audience with me on the next stage of my journey.”

Support

Regarding the reaction since the release of his debut single, he shared: “I am so overwhelmed with the love I’ve received from the track and also how supportive the Welsh media has been with getting this out into the world and seen!

“It has really proved to me that making the change to Welsh language music was 100% the best choice I could’ve made. I feel so much pride to be able to get my music heard and through my native language as well! Hearing your own work over the radio is something I don’t think I will ever get used to but it’s so nice to know that the track is resonating with people, and that they have been adding it to their ‘Summer Playlists’ is exactly the idea I had in mind when making the track.

“Hopefully it will be the soundtrack to many people’s summers this year in Wales!”

Harry had fun with the video making process too, adding: “As this was my first time releasing in Welsh and was seen as more of a test for the audiences to see how it would do, I did not have a huge budget to work with and initially was not going to make a video for this one.

“But as I could see how much people were getting behind the track I thought I owed it to them to release something visual to complement the track. As I said, there was no budget for a video so I went about making something at little or no cost.

“The video is complied of a few shots I had from some previous shoots and then I recorded multiple shots simply in my own back garden in the sun. The rest of the video is then made up of some old videos and memories from my phone and from my friends.

“This feels perfect as most of the old phone footage is of events that are directly mentioned in the song so it really is a perfect visual representation of the track and its meaning. Being able to show, visually, to people what this track is all about and include the people that are mentioned in it is truly fulfilling.

Harry has recently returned from San Felice Circeo in Italy where he has been recording some new music at the Creek Hide studio, sharing that he’s managed to create “some really exciting stuff” that will be out before the end of the year.

He said: “I am very busy writing and producing non stop at the moment with the next single very much on the horizon. I hope to have a good collection of tracks to share with you all throughout 2025 and look to build this wonderful audience along the way.

“In terms of live shows, there have definitely been some talks and ideas but I want to concentrate on getting a catalogue of music prepared and plenty of tracks released to you all so that when the live shows do come (and they will) you will have plenty of material to learn to sing at the gigs!”

Listen to Adlewyrchiad and more from Harry Luke on Spotify.

Follow Harry’s post-Llais journey via his official Instagram.

