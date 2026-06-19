Y Llais star Liam J. Edwards set to release powerful new anthem GWERTHFAWROGI

Amelia Jones

Y Llais star Liam J Edwards has released a new single after the success of their Welsh language song.

Rising Welsh music star Liam J. Edwards has released a brand-new single following the success of their previous Welsh-language track, DIVA.

Since reaching the final stages of S4C’s hit singing competition Y Llais, Edwards’ profile has continued to grow, earning recognition as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the Welsh music scene. Their distinctive style, powerful vocals and theatrical performances have helped them build a dedicated following, with fans eagerly awaiting new music.

Edwards’ latest single, GWERTHFAWROGI, promises to showcase a bold new chapter in their musical journey. Drawing inspiration from Euro-pop, alongside the dramatic and theatrical sounds associated with productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, the track combines these influences with Edwards’ self-described signature genre, “POPERA”.

The singer believes the song will bring something fresh and unique to Welsh-language music, blending high-energy pop with operatic influences to create a sound that is both dramatic and uplifting. With its infectious energy and empowering message, GWERTHFAWROGI is expected to resonate with listeners throughout the summer months.

Fans of artists including Lady Gaga, Marina, Kesha and Slayyyter are likely to find plenty to enjoy in Liam’s latest release. The singer describes the track as an anthem for what they are calling “Haf yr Hogen a’r Hoyw” – or “Hot Girl/Gay Summer” – celebrating confidence, self-expression and individuality.

A classically trained vocalist and graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Liam has built a reputation as a dynamic performer capable of combining technical excellence with contemporary pop appeal. Their warm and powerful vocals contrast with an energetic stage presence and vibrant personality, creating performances that are both emotionally engaging and irresistibly danceable.

With the release of GWERTHFAWROGI, Liam J. Edwards looks set to continue their rise as one of Wales’ most distinctive and exciting musical talents.

You can listen to the single here.