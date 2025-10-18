Y Llais star Rhiannon O’Connor calls home with debut EP Galwad

Y Llais sensation Rhiannon O’Connor has released her debut EP Galwad (Calling), sharing both personal stories and sharp observations.

Galwad, inspired by life on a sheep farm, the passage of time, and little details of the natural world around Rhiannon was released on 18 October 2025.

The EP opens a window to Rhiannon’s artful composition and skillful performance, showcasing her unique voice that gained such strong praise on the first series of Y Llais on S4C.

Strength to strength

Following her appearance on the show, Rhiannon’s year has gone from strength to strength, gigging throughout south west Wales, supporting Al Lewis and The Gentle Good, and organising her own festival, Nagsfest.

With her creativity originating and flourishing from her habitat and her life farming with her family, the songs are honest and raw, discussing her relationship with her father through his illness, the optimism of Spring with the return of the Cuckoo, and her own journey to find her voice amongst the busyness.

Galwad measures a year at the foot of the mountain, relating the personal with the grandeur of the natural world. Recorded over three days at Stiwdio Sain with producer Aled Wyn Hughes (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), it is full of the sounds of nature, catchy melodies, and skillful interplay between Rhiannon and her fellow musicians.

The EP features Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Gwenan Gibbard and Elin Taylor and recordings of the sounds of the birds that form the chorus to Rhiannon’s composing in Cwrt-y-Cadno.

Natural voices

The title, Galwad (Calling), comes from these natural voices which form the background to Rhiannon’s life, together with the voices of her husband and her boys as they shepherd the mountains around them.

Galwad also refers to recent years where Rhiannon has discovered her place in the world and her talent for composing and performing.

The work is a celebration of the happy life she and her family have created while still exploring her place and the place of her voice within that small world and the big world beyond the mountain.

The artwork was created by Samara Van Rijswijk with photos by Kate Dunwell and paintings by Duncan MacDonald Johnson

Galwad will be available digitally and on CD on 18 October via the Fflach Cymunedol label, with a launch at Coronation Hall, Pumsaint before Rhiannon embarks on a journey around south west Wales to promote the new tracks. Tickets for the launch are on sale here.

Listen to the full EP here.

A video to accompany the single Awen, made by Lily Tiger, will be released soon.