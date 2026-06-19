Y Llais to return for third series as applications open for 2027 competition

Nation.Cymru staff

The search for the next winner of Y Llais is under way after S4C confirmed the hit singing competition will return for a third series in 2027.

The announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Tafwyl festival and follows another successful run for the Welsh-language version of The Voice, which has become one of the broadcaster’s most popular entertainment programmes.

Produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios, Y Llais first aired on S4C in 2025 and is based on the global format broadcast in 77 territories around the world.

The programme’s trademark red chairs will return next year as a new group of singers compete to impress the coaches and follow in the footsteps of previous winners.

The most recent series made international headlines when Carrie Sauce became the first drag artist anywhere in the world to win a version of The Voice.

Carrie succeeded inaugural winner Rose Datta, with both performers using the programme as a platform to reach wider audiences.

Applications for the third series are now open, with both solo performers and duets encouraged to apply.

The programme has proved particularly popular with younger viewers and Welsh learners, with a number of contestants in recent series having learned Welsh later in life.

S4C said the second series also performed strongly online, generating 9.6 million social media impressions.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said:

“I love hearing the competitors impress and inspire with their wonderful voices each year and it’s a pleasure to announce that Y Llais is back for another series.

“It’s good to see how the series has managed to appeal to younger audiences and new Welsh speakers and that so much of the viewing takes place on our digital platforms.

“I look forward to seeing who will be the next to face the red chairs – who knows, it might be your turn.”