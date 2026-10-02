Y Llais welcomes new presenter for next series

Nation Cymru staff

A BBC Radio presenter will join the Y Llais family as its new host for its third series on S4C.

Steffan Powell joins coaches Aleighcia Scott, Bronwen Lewis, Sir Bryn Terfel and Yws Gwynedd, who return to the iconic red chairs.

Steffan is a recognisable voice to listeners across the UK as a journalist and presenter of BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat and the BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show.

On TV, he presented the Doctor Who behind-the-scenes spin-off, Doctor Who: Unleashed on BBC Three, a familiar face to viewers of The One Show on BBC One and to S4C audiences having presented series including Symud i Gymru and Colli Cymru i’r Môr.

As a huge gaming fan, Steffan is also the creator and presenter of gaming podcast Press X to Continue, interviewing international stars including Keanu Reeves and Usain Bolt.

As he prepares to step onto the Y Llais stage, Steffan said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the Y Llais team! It’s brilliant to see Welsh talent given the opportunity to star on such a world-famous platform, and I can’t wait to find out who gets the goosebumps going in the audience this time. Also, I’m assuming I’ll get a chance to sit on one of the famous spinning chairs at some point, right? Can someone check that please…?”

S4C would like to thank Sian Eleri for expertly guiding the contestants and the audience through two hugely successful series.

As she reflects on two series at the helm, Sian Eleri said: “Being the first presenter of Y Llais has been the honour of a lifetime. Celebrating Welsh talent and being a part of spotlighting new voices within such an iconic global brand has meant the world to me. From the red‑button suspense to the thrill of those turning chairs, it’s been truly unforgettable. Diolch o galon to the wonderful team. I absolutely adore Steffan, and I’m buzzing to watch him smash it and see all the amazing artists for Series 3!”

Beth Angell, S4C’s Entertainment and Factual Entertainment Commissioner, said: “The red chairs are back, and this time they have new company on the famous stage of Y Llais. I would like to thank Sian Eleri for everything she has done to put a distinctive Welsh spin on a popular international format, and I wish her all the best on her next projects. It’s a pleasure to welcome Steffan to the Y Llais family for Series 3, which will once again provide a platform for new talent and bring together singing and spinning in its own unique way.”

Tickets are now available to watch the recording of Y Llais Series 3 via the Y Llais website.

Y Llais is the Welsh language version of the global hit TV series The Voice, an ITV Studios-owned format, which is currently broadcast in 77 territories. Y Llais is produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios.

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