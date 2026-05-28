Y Môr a Ni: National Waterfront Museum unveils powerful new commission

Nation Cymru staff

A new artwork has been unveiled at the National Waterfront Museum, greeting visitors with a powerful expression of Wales’s enduring connection to the sea.

Following an open call to Welsh artists in 2025, the Museum received 30 outstanding and diverse submissions, each inspired by the sea and the rich stories of the Welsh coast.

Jacqui Symons from Carmarthenshire was awarded the commission in January for her textile-based installation entitled “Y Môr a Ni”.

The work, which is on display in the Museum’s Weston Hall, creates a tide of colour that responds subtly to the building’s natural air currents, producing a slow choreography of motion and movement.

Amongst the installation are references to Wales’s maritime history and industry, with inspiration taken from the Museum’s collections.

Nicole Deufel, Head of the National Waterfront Museum said: “We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful artwork as the first major new addition to the Weston Hall , helping us continue on our journey of transforming the Museum.

“The installation invites visitors to pause and reflect on their own relationship with the sea that has shaped our nation.

“Jacqui has incorporated patterns inspired by objects found in the museum galleries, which we hope visitors will enjoy discovering as they explore the museum.”

The commission forms part of the redevelopment of the National Waterfront Museum, to strengthen its identity as a Museum of the sea, as well as Amgueddfa Cymru’s ongoing commitment to supporting Welsh

contemporary art and celebrating voices of artists who interpret Wales’s past, present and future through bold new work.

Find out more about the National Waterfront Museum here.