Ymylon shares new single from exciting musical project

Ymylon — the musical project of Penrhyndeudraeth-based musician and composer JJ Lewis-Roberts — has released his second single on Recordiau Aran.

‘Hiraeth i’r Awelon’ is a song about sleepless nights, regrets, and restless thoughts. Centred around the character of a girl who experiences these emotions in the quiet hours, the track explores deep themes with a subtle sense of hope.

Ymylon was formed to offer a platform for the songs of guitarist and singer JJ Lewis-Roberts.

‘JJ’ comes from Penrhyndeudraeth, but for a few years he studied ‘Popular Music’ at Leeds Conservatoire. He now works in digital marketing and is very proud to promote his Welsh heritage.

Supporting Maddy Elliott’s work as a session guitarist was a trigger to develop his own material.

“Existential threats”

The diverse backgrounds of the band members lead to arrangements full of unusual and eclectic combinations.

As part of their live sets, the band also play some of the most iconic songs of Welsh pop music, re-imagining them and updating them by using alternative instrumentation.

Of the new single, JJ explains: “At night, those kinds of thoughts can be relentless and uncontrollable — they spiral.

“Regrets over things said to a loved one, white lies, dark truths… Memories from her past that might seem insignificant to others become something huge. ‘Gwleidyddiaeth mor greulon’ (politics is so cruel) expands those thoughts to include the world at large — injustices, tensions, and existential threats.”

With support from the PYST x S4C Video Fund, a striking visual accompaniment has been produced by Meilyr Rhys. Filmed at Plas Talysarn near Dorothea Quarry in Dyffryn Nantlle, the video will be available to watch on Am