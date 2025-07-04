You Can Call Me Al! Theme park welcomes new furry friends

A family theme park in Wales has welcome several furry addition to the popular attraction.

GreenWood theme park in north Wales has welcomed three new alpacas – Qhari, Pasha and Simba.

And families can soon get up close to the animals when the attraction launches its first ever alpaca walks.

A spokesperson for GreenWood said: “At GreenWood Family Park we’ve just welcomed three new alpacas as we prepare to start our first ever alpaca walks this summer.

“Beginning next week, children (4+) will be able to meet, feed and walk one of GreenWood’s new furry friends – allowing them to take in a new experience, never before seen at the 17-acre sustainable theme park.

“They’re a great way to introduce children to larger animals, given their placid nature and love of treats!”

Between 19th July and 31st August, GreenWood is also holding a Festival of Fun.

The park will be dressed for ‘festival vibes’ and children (and adults) can get creative with glitter hair, festival braids, colour sprays and make their own flower crown or butterfly wings.

GreenWood is nestled beneath the treetops at the foothills of Eryri National Park.

Consistently voted Best Family Attraction in north Wales, dotted amongst a forest clearing within 27 acres, GreenWood remains a well-kept secret full of forest fun and woodland discovery.

Make a splash on the UK’s only solar powered water ride, jump aboard the world’s first people powered roller coaster or zoom down the longest sledge run in Wales. Children will love discovering the super bouncy Giant Jumper, exploring the turrets of TreeTop Towers, taking their shoes and socks off for the BareFoot Trail or aiming for gold at Archery.

Those rainy days are covered too. In The Enchanted WoodBarn you will find a large indoor soft play area with a separate section for the under 3s.

Prepare to be dazzled in the Forest Theatre where during the school holidays you will find fabulous entertainers: Smarty Marty the Clown, Harley’s Showtime and Erwyd the Jester – they just can’t wait to make you laugh. Get creative in the craft area where you can see local crafts people and make something unique to take home with you.

Smaller tots will also find a fun-filled adventure in the Little Forest PlayBarn, Toddlers Village, Tunnel Warren and the Little Green Run.

With so much explore on your day out, you’ll need a break. In the Woodbarn play & café, choose from delicious hot and cold meals, as well as a great selection of Fairtrade and locally sourced products. During school holidays, grab a bite from one of four snack bars.

