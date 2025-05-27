Young boy captures nation’s heart with Urdd Eisteddfod win

Stephen Price

A young boy has captured the nation’s heart with a touching response to his win at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Guto, from Ysgol Bro Lleu, picked up the winning trophy in the Individual Speaking for School Years 3 and 4.

In a minute long video shared to Newyddion S4C’s Facebook page, Lovegreen told Guto: “You’ve touched all our hearts.. you don’t have to chat if you don’t want to, it’s clear from your face what it means to you.”

Asking him if there’s anyone he’d like to say thank you to, an emotional Guto answered: “I’d like to thank my mam – I was quite angry because I didn’t learn to recite, but I tried my hardest for mam, and I love my mam a lot.”

The camera panned to his mum during this touching moment, which captured her clutching her heart.

“Werth y byd”

Sharing a hug with each other, and with the audience enraptured, Lovegreen added: “You mean the world, and it was worth all your efforts.. and you’ve made your mam so happy, and you’ve got to remember this for ever.

“You can be happy now, and celebrate. No more crying, now hold the trophy!” before young Guto held his trophy up for the crowds.

Viral

The touching moment has gone on to be one of Newyddion S4C’s most popular posts this year, with over 400 comments and 200 shares to date.

Llinos Ann Gunn wrote: “And this is why ‘Steddfod, Sunday schools, young farmers’ clubs, Elywydd etc. are essential for our young children here in Wales, to develop confidence to try new things in order to gain experience which is a foundation in the years to come.

“Big congratulations to little Guto, and to Mam”

While Rhian Henblas wrote: “Little Guto, you’ve made the whole of Wales cry. Well done, washi!”

And echoing so many others’ praise for Lovegreen, Luned Jones wrote: “Big congratulations to Guto (and Mam). What a natural interview – Mari, you were so lovely with him!”

Rhian Tecwyn added: “Great Guto, I’m crying with you. Mum and the family are all very happy tonight, big congratulations to you, and to Mari for being so lovely.”

What a talent, llongyfarchiadau, Guto!

How to watch the Urdd Eisteddfod

S4C is offering more ways than ever to watch all competitions at the Urdd Eisteddfod this year.

All competitions will be live streamed on S4C Clic from the three pavilions, giving viewers the choice of watching the Red Pavilion, the White Pavilion or the Green Pavilion live from 8:00am through until the end of the day’s competing.

The action can be viewed on your phone, tablet or smart TV, by registering with S4C Clic in advance if you don’t already have an account.

This will be a live service only and will not be available on demand.

Daily coverage

There will be daily coverage on S4C from the Maes between 10:30 and 18:00, and the evening highlights programme will be shown at 20:00.

Trystan Ellis-Morris and Heledd Cynwal will present the programmes from the Maes, alongside Mari Lovgreen, Alun Williams and Lili Beau.

Originality

S4C presenter Heledd Cynwal said: “One of the things I enjoy the most about the Urdd Eisteddfod every year is originality shown by the youngsters when they compete.

“The way the coaches and competitors interpret the competition themes lead us on an unexpected journey…which opens our minds, and gives the children an opportunity to be creative.

“Seeing how the Urdd succeeds and evolves as an organisation that offers fantastic opportunities is a source of pride for us as a nation.”

Mari Lovgreen, who interviewed Guto following his win, said: “As a mum of two children who have competed in the past, I know how difficult it is to be amongst the top three that get to compete at the Eisteddfod.

“This year is special for me as I only live seven miles from the Maes. I’ve been part of the excitement – everyone’s been looking forward. Maldwyn is ready for you!”

