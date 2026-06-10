Young harpist stars as new music cooperative celebrates landmark first year

Nation Cymru staff

A talented young harpist will be among the performers at a gala concert celebrating the first anniversary of a thriving music cooperative in Conwy.

The event, taking place at Festival Church in Old Colwyn on Thursday, June 18, will mark 12 months of achievements for Conwy Music Cooperative.

Organisers say the evening will showcase the impact of the not-for-profit organisation has made on music education across the county.

Cooperative manager Rhianwen Tonon said the concert will be a celebration of a remarkable first year.

Audiences will be treated to performances from some of the county’s most promising young musicians.

International opera singer Rhys Meirion will compere the concert and perform on the night.

The event will also feature the cooperative’s first ever awards ceremony, sponsored by the Pendine Park care organisation via the Pendine Park Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which was established by owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, to support arts and community activities.

PACT had already forged a strong bond with North Wales Music Co-operative which founded the Conwy organisation last year.

The pioneering scheme was set up by music teacher Heather Powell and her colleagues in 2015 after funding for peripatetic lessons in Denbighshire was axed and now also runs a sister cooperative in Wrexham.

Mario said: “Music and the arts should never be allowed to die out in any community. They enrich and bring joy to so many, from young learners to music-loving older people. Music is a life-force.

“Those who nurture young talent and help develop singing and instrumental stars of the future deserve all the praise and backing we can give them.

“Supporting the cooperative chimes perfectly with our ethos because music and the arts generally are the golden thread that runs though daily life at Pendine.”

Conwy manager Rhianwen Tonon said : “Heather’s achievements in Denbighshire and Wrexham provided us with a blueprint from which we could work when the local authority in Conwy announced that it was reviewing its funding regime and looking to change the way music education is delivered across the county.

“Heather was undoubtedly a shining role model encouraging us to go forward. We saw what she had done in the neighbouring counties and we followed in her footsteps.

“Remarkably we managed a fairly seamless transition, negotiating and agreeing with the local authority on a plan which meant there would be no gap in the delivery of music lessons to pupils.

“Nearly 12 months later, now, as the school term comes to an end, we are able to report great results with music services still accessible to youngsters at 55 schools across the county and our 38 tutors delivering hundreds of lessons a week, from primary level up to age 18.

“The work of our tutors is widely recognised and hundreds of young learners have ongoing access to high standard music lessons. That is at the root of our achievement.”

Among those benefiting from regular lessons is 11 year old harpist Elowen Spofforth, a pupil of Ysgol Deganwy, who is taught by professional harpist and co-operative tutor Dafydd Huw.

Elowen was runner up in her age category at this year’s Urdd’s county eisteddfod and has enjoyed regular harp lessons for several years.

Mum Nicola said: “Elowen loves learning the harp. She has lessons through school and also at home.

“We cannot thank her tutors enough for the way she has progressed and we appreciate all the work the Conwy

Music Co-operative does to ensure children like Elowen continue to benefit from first rate music education.

“We are delighted she is performing and can’t wait to see her and some of peers take to the stage at the concert.”

Also performing on the big night will be a young pop band from Ysgol Aberconwy and a traditional Cerdd Dant group from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy.

Rhianwen, herself a professional harpist, said: “It should be a wonderful night with some great performances, but the main reason for doing it is to recognise the amazing work put in over the last year by all out tutorial and administrative teams, and to pay tribute to the young people who work so hard to develop their musical talent.

“No matter what age or stage of learning they have reached, they all deserve a big round of applause.”

Heather Powell congratulated Rhianwen and her team for safeguarding the future of music education in Conwy for generations to come.

She said: “The work they have done is remarkable. From the word go Rhianwen and the Conwy team have been determined to meet the highest standards, facilitating access to music and supporting young people across the county, while also maintaining a successful and positive working relationship with the local authority. Well done to them all.”

Denbighshire county councillor Mark Young, chair of the North Wales Cooperative, said: “Congratulations to Rhianwen and everyone involved with Conwy Music Cooperative on a hugely successful first year.

“The achievements of the organisation in such a short space of time are a testament to the dedication of the team and their commitment to ensuring young people across the county have access to high-quality music education.

“I’m looking forward to attending the anniversary concert and celebrating the remarkable talent that is being nurtured through the cooperative.

“It promises to be a wonderful occasion and a fitting tribute to the hard work of tutors, staff and the many young musicians who have embraced the opportunities on offer.”