Young musicians heading for international festival fame

Nation Cymru

Young musicians from Conwy, Denbighshire and Wrexham are set to take centre stage at a major music festival.

Members of the Fusion Band from the North Wales Music Cooperative entertained the crowds outside St Asaph Cathedral during April’s historic Royal Maundy Service attended by the King and Queen.

Their performance was recorded and later featured on video footage shared across the Royal Family’s social media channels, giving the talented youngsters a taste of the national spotlight.

Now the Fusion Band, alongside the Cooperative’s Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble and a number of gifted soloists, will perform inside the cathedral as part of this year’s North Wales International Music Festival taking place at the cathedral from September 10 to 19.

The festival, which features concerts, workshops and fringe events, has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the headline sponsors, Pendine Park care organisation, through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), established by owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.

PACT also supports the North Wales Music Cooperative and Mario and Gill were in the congregation for the Royal Maundy service.

According to Mario, he was looking forward to the Fusion Band’s concert on Saturday, September 12 at 7pm.

He added: “Teaching music to children and young people is one of the most valuable investments we can make because it builds confidence, creativity and life skills while also bringing people together across generations.

“Supporting both the North Wales International Music Festival and the North Wales Music Co-operative chimes perfectly with Pendine’s ethos, where music and the arts are a golden thread running through daily life for our residents, staff and local communities.

“It’s also a wonderful way to celebrate Pendine’s 40th anniversary by helping talented young musicians create memories and opportunities that will stay with them for years to come.”

The Fusion Band concert is being sponsored by Salisburys Chartered Accountants.

Salisburys director Jeremy Salisbury said: “We are proud to be long-term supporters of the North Wales International Music Festival that’s firmly established itself as one of the highlights in the cultural calendar of Wales.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the concert showcasing the work of the North Wales Music Cooperative.”

Royal composer Paul Mealor, the festival’s artistic director, said the youngsters had earned their chance to shine in the concert.

“They performed in the grounds of the cathedral under very difficult conditions but they coped well and performed magnificently.

“This concert is a way to hear them play their music inside the cathedral which is renowned for its acoustics and I’m absolutely certain it will be very popular with festival-goers,” he said.

Nathaniel Slowiakowski, 13, from Wrexham has played the clarinet in the Fusion Band since last September.

He said: “It was very cold during the Maundy event but I absolutely loved taking part. I saw the King and Queen go past in the car and we were told later that she was dancing to our music.”

Cornetist Gruff Owen, 14, from Llangollen, said the Maundy Service at St Asaph was a unique event.

“I doubt very much it will be held here again and I was really pleased to be able to take part. I’m looking forward to the concert inside the cathedral too,” he said.

Their friend, Myah Rees-Jones, 15, also from Llangollen, described the Maundy Service as “surreal”.

“It was really good and playing at different places and circumstances keeps us more involved,” she said.

Fusion Band co-ordinator Scott Lloyd said: “I spent 15 years as a musician with the Royal Irish Regiment and took part in many Royal events and it was always a thrill.

“Playing at the Cathedral during the Royal visit was a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters.”

The Fusion Band meet regularly at the Denbighshire Music Co-operative base in Denbigh and have performed regularly during the summer at concerts organised by the service.

Scott added: “We draw our members from the three counties that are part of the North Wales Music Co-operative and it gives the members a chance to meet new people from different counties.

“They mix well here where they get to explore different musical genres from rock to funk to Latin and Caribbean styles,” he said

The Royal Maundy Service at St Asaph Cathedral was the first time the occasion has been held in North Wales, and only the second time ever in Wales, in the 800-year history of the event.

Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter. It commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. The distribution of alms and the washing of the feet on the Thursday of Holy Week are an ancient tradition.

During the service 154 people – 77 men and 77 woman – nominated mostly from the six dioceses of Wales, received Maundy Money from the King.

The money is a symbolic gift given in recognition of their years of dedication to their communities. The King presented recipients with two purses containing the unique Maundy Money.

In a white purse was a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins totalling 77 pennies, to match The King’s age, and in the Red Purse was a £5 coin commemorating 100 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, and a 50p coin that celebrates the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust.

The service featured specially commissioned music by Welsh composers and musicians, celebrating the return of the Royal Maundy to Wales.

Other festival sponsors include the Arts Council of Wales, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Scops Arts Trust, Tŷ Cerdd and St Asaph City Council.

The Fusion Band’s concert at St Asaph Cathedral takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7pm.

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sat, 10 – 6).

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.