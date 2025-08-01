Young singer Branwen thrilled at prospect of ‘dream duet’ with world class tenor

A talented young singer from Denbighshire says she’s thrilled to have been invited to sing a duet with one of the world’s greatest tenors at a music festival.

Branwen Medi Jones, 18, will join Joseph Calleja, whose voice has been compared to opera legend Luciano Pavarotti, on stage at the opening concert of the North Wales International Music Festival at St Asaph Cathedral on Thursday, September 11.

The Maltese maestro has been centre stage at all the greatest opera venues in the world including the New York Met, La Scala in Milan and Covent Garden in London.

Booking him to appear in St Asaph came about because Joseph is a good friend of the owners of the Pendine Park care organisation, Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, the festival’s headline sponsors.

They are long-term backers of the event via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which they established to support cultural and community activities.

Young Musician of Wales

Branwen, from Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, near Ruthin, was a finalist in the festival’s Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition last year.

She said: “The festival’s artistic director, Paul Mealor, contacted me about singing in the concert and it was an easy invitation to accept. The cathedral has wonderful acoustics and it is one of the very best places to sing.

“I’ve been fortunate to sing in the cathedral several times already but this one will be the biggest yet. Joseph Calleja is one of the top singers in the world and I’m really looking forward to the concert.”

Coincidentally, Branwen, is coached by former North Wales International Music Festival director Ann Atkinson.

“I’ll be singing a solo as well as the duet. Joseph Calleja has said he wants the concert to focus on the lighter side of his repertoire,” she said.

Branwen is a regular competitor at eisteddfodau across Wales and has won a string of awards.

She won first prize in the singing solo for those aged 16-19 years of age at last year’s National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

At the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, Branwen won a scholarship for the most promising soloist under 19 years old, scooping six medals in total including first place in the cerdd dant solo and duet.

Currently awaiting the results of her A-level exams at Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin she hopes to start a four year singing course at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester in the autumn.

“I love singing and it’s something I want to continue doing after the course but I’ll wait and see what happens,” she said modestly.

World leading

Paul Mealor said: “One of the festival’s main aims is to bring the world’s best musicians to North Wales so that audiences don’t have to travel to enjoy their performances.

“On the other hand we aim to promote the very best of our own talented musicians and Branwen fits right in our ambition. She has a very fine voice and it is sure to be a fantastic experience for her. ”

Branwen’s singing coach Ann Atkinson said: “I’ve been Branwen’s singing teacher for the past seven years and it’s an exciting opportunity for her to sing with one of the world’s very best singers.

“I’m sure she’ll give of her best and her experience of competing at eisteddfodau will stand her in good stead in front of a knowledgeable audience.”

Mario Kreft said: “I’m really looking forward to the concert. Joseph Callejo is probably the world’s greatest tenor and he is just getting better and better.

“To bring him to St Asaph for the very first time is amazing and to team him up with one of the finest young singers in North Wales is inspired. It’s a concert not to be missed.”

Headliners at this year’s festival also include the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, world class choral group Apollo5 and the renowned Black Dyke Band.

Making her festival debut this year will be the acclaimed film and TV composer, Debbie Wiseman OBE.

Her theme tunes for Wolf Hall, Wilde, Father Brown, Tom’s Midnight Garden, Jack Frost, The Glorious Garden and many others will be played by the NEW Sinfonia orchestra.

Another highlight this year will be the second Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition that was launched last year and is being funded by PACT.

The final concert will feature the North Wales Choral Union and Orchestra under the baton of conductor Trystan Lewis.

Also returning will be the festival fringe which Paul Mealor introduced as a new element last year to create closer links with the local community in St Asaph.

The fringe events will include a cabaret and American song night, stand-up comedy, and a poetry night led by one of Wales’s greatest poets, Mererid Hopwood, the current Archdruid of Wales.

Tickets and further details about the festival programme are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd by phone – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sun, 10 – 8).

