Young Welsh clothing brand founder goes viral defending Wales
A TikTok by 26-year-old entrepreneur Cai Rhys has gone viral, generating over 600,000 views and sparking a wave of Welsh TikTok users celebrating national identity.
A video by Cardiff entrepreneur Cai Rhys, founder of sustainable Welsh clothing brand Gwalia, has gone viral after he responded creatively to a controversial claim on a popular podcast including influencer Tennessee Thresher suggesting that “Wales shouldn’t be its own country.”
Within 48 hours, Cai’s video which mixes humour, patriotism, and a message of cultural pride hit over 600,000 views, sparked thousands of comments, and ignited a wave of Welsh TikTok users defending and celebrating Wales.
@gwaliaclothing ‘I don’t think Wales should be its own country’ – Dyma sut dechreuodd Tennessee’r Wales vs England controversy ar y pod… a fi’n ceisio dysgu hi am ein gwlad 🏴 ‘I don’t think Wales should be its own country.’ And just like that… Tennessee sparked the Wales vs England podcast controversy 💀🔥 So I try and eductate her on our beautiful land 🏴 #welshtiktok #WalesVsEngland #Tennessee #PodcastDrama #Cymru ♬ original sound – GWALIA
Cai said: “My blood boiled when I heard the comment. But instead of arguing, I decided to create
something that uplifted Wales instead, and found an opportunity to promote my brand
and its message.”
“Gwalia exists to celebrate Welsh history, identity, and culture. I used the moment to
remind people who we are, and why we matter.”
A Viral Moment with a Deeper Message
The viral clip shows Cai reacting to comments made on the Punchin’ podcast by influencer Tennessee Thresher, who questioned Wales’ nationhood and identity.
Rather than respond angrily, Cai turned the moment into a creative, patriotic piece promoting his brand’s clothing, inspiring thousands of Welsh TikTok users to reuse Cai’s audio, creating a mini-trend celebrating Welsh culture.
Cai launched Gwalia Clothing to spark conversations and educate people about Welsh heritage, history, and national pride. The brand uses eco-friendly materials and are planning to release collections inspired by Welsh folklore, legends, and cultural identity in 2026.
The viral moment aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission.
Cai shared: “Gwalia isn’t just clothing, it’s culture.”
“Every collection teaches someone a piece of Welsh history or folklore. If this moment gets more people talking about Wales in a positive way, then that’s a win.”
Following the viral video, Gwalia has seen a rapid increase in followers, as well as a rise in website traffic which has meant hundreds of new customers are discovering the brand.
Cai has also seen growing support from Welsh influencers and businesses for his brand which was founded in 2023 by the restless Cardiff creative.
Gwalia Clothing prides itself on being a sustainable Welsh fashion brand dedicated to celebrating Welsh history, identity, folklore, and the Welsh language.
And, importantly to Cai and its growing number of wearers, all garments are eco-friendly, ethically sourced, and printed or sewn in Cardiff.
Great that Cai has stood up to that ignorant comment, but a pity that the lovely hoodie has polyester in it, albeit recycled, it is still going to become microplastic. There are 100% organic cotten alternatives avaialble (even if some of them do have sleeves designed for an orang-utang… Yes you Rapanui!) May well buy a T shirt though.
Hi Padi! Dolch yn fawr for the support, I really appreciate you taking the time to comment ❤️ Totally understand your point about polyester and microplastics. Sustainability is something I genuinely care about and I’m always trying to improve as the brand grows. At the moment we use a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester to balance durability, warmth and waste reduction, but I’m actively exploring 100% organic cotton and alternative materials for future collections. Every step forward helps, and feedback like this is exactly what pushes Gwalia toward being better for Wales and better for the planet 🌍🏴… Read more »