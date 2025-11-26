Young Welsh clothing brand founder goes viral defending Wales

A TikTok by 26-year-old entrepreneur Cai Rhys has gone viral, generating over 600,000 views and sparking a wave of Welsh TikTok users celebrating national identity.

A video by Cardiff entrepreneur Cai Rhys, founder of sustainable Welsh clothing brand Gwalia, has gone viral after he responded creatively to a controversial claim on a popular podcast including influencer Tennessee Thresher suggesting that “Wales shouldn’t be its own country.”

Within 48 hours, Cai’s video which mixes humour, patriotism, and a message of cultural pride hit over 600,000 views, sparked thousands of comments, and ignited a wave of Welsh TikTok users defending and celebrating Wales.

#WalesVsEngland #Tennessee #PodcastDrama #Cymru ♬ original sound – GWALIA @gwaliaclothing ‘I don’t think Wales should be its own country’ – Dyma sut dechreuodd Tennessee’r Wales vs England controversy ar y pod… a fi’n ceisio dysgu hi am ein gwlad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ‘I don’t think Wales should be its own country.’ And just like that… Tennessee sparked the Wales vs England podcast controversy 💀🔥 So I try and eductate her on our beautiful land 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #welshtiktok

Cai said: “My blood boiled when I heard the comment. But instead of arguing, I decided to create

something that uplifted Wales instead, and found an opportunity to promote my brand

and its message.”

“Gwalia exists to celebrate Welsh history, identity, and culture. I used the moment to

remind people who we are, and why we matter.”

A Viral Moment with a Deeper Message

The viral clip shows Cai reacting to comments made on the Punchin’ podcast by influencer Tennessee Thresher, who questioned Wales’ nationhood and identity.

Rather than respond angrily, Cai turned the moment into a creative, patriotic piece promoting his brand’s clothing, inspiring thousands of Welsh TikTok users to reuse Cai’s audio, creating a mini-trend celebrating Welsh culture.

Cai launched Gwalia Clothing to spark conversations and educate people about Welsh heritage, history, and national pride. The brand uses eco-friendly materials and are planning to release collections inspired by Welsh folklore, legends, and cultural identity in 2026.

The viral moment aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission.

Cai shared: “Gwalia isn’t just clothing, it’s culture.”

“Every collection teaches someone a piece of Welsh history or folklore. If this moment gets more people talking about Wales in a positive way, then that’s a win.”

Following the viral video, Gwalia has seen a rapid increase in followers, as well as a rise in website traffic which has meant hundreds of new customers are discovering the brand.

Cai has also seen growing support from Welsh influencers and businesses for his brand which was founded in 2023 by the restless Cardiff creative.

Gwalia Clothing prides itself on being a sustainable Welsh fashion brand dedicated to celebrating Welsh history, identity, folklore, and the Welsh language.

And, importantly to Cai and its growing number of wearers, all garments are eco-friendly, ethically sourced, and printed or sewn in Cardiff.

Find out more via the Gwalia website.

Follow Gwalia on TikTok and Instagram