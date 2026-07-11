Young Welsh dancer launches new opera and ballet company

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh ballet dancer is preparing to launch a new opera and ballet company with an inaugural gala on Monday, 13 July.

Founded by 21-year-old Nova Morley-King, Seren y Nôs Opera Ballet aims to celebrate classical performance while creating opportunities for professional artists in Wales.

The company’s debut production, An Evening of Opera and Ballet, will bring together celebrated excerpts from some of the world’s best-loved ballets, including Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, La Bayadère and Le Corsaire.

The programme will also feature operatic favourites from Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, Billy Budd and other renowned works.

The gala marks the beginning of Seren y Nôs Opera Ballet’s mission to present high-quality classical performances across Wales while supporting the next generation of performers.

Nova left home at 16 to train at the Northern Ballet School, where she graduated before beginning her professional career performing across Europe and the United States.

Since then, she has completed two seasons with the International Ballet Company, touring Spain and performing in productions of Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty.

This year, she made her soloist debut in both The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker.

Nova has also performed with Grand Kyiv Ballet in the United States and most recently toured Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden and Lithuania with Worldstar Ballet Company.

She explained: “I wanted to create a company that gives talented young professional artists a platform to showcase their work and be recognised for what they do. There is so much incredible talent, but not always enough opportunities to perform and gain experience.”

“The performing arts have always relied on collaboration, touring and international exchange. In recent years, many artists have found there are fewer opportunities available to them, particularly at the start of their careers. Creating Seren y Nôs Opera Ballet felt like a positive way to help address that and create opportunities closer to home.”

“Wales has an extraordinary cultural landscape and so many talented performers. Artists often feel they have to leave Wales to find opportunities. I wanted to create something that brings artists together here and contributes to the cultural life of the country.”

Nova also hopes the company will help make ballet and opera more accessible to wider audiences.

“I’ve always loved classical ballet and opera, but I think there can sometimes be a perception that these art forms aren’t for everyone. We want to make them more accessible and welcoming, giving audiences the chance to experience these beautiful works in venues close to home.”

“It’s especially important that children and young people have opportunities to experience the arts. Seeing a live performance can be life-changing, and we want to inspire the next generation by showing that these art forms are vibrant, relevant and open to everyone.”

“Bringing ballet and opera together felt like a natural partnership. Both are timeless art forms with the power to move, inspire and connect people across generations, and we’re excited to share them with audiences throughout Wales.”

Looking beyond the inaugural performance, Nova hopes Seren y Nôs Opera Ballet will grow into a touring company, bringing world-class ballet and opera to communities across Wales.

“My hope is to grow Seren y Nôs Opera Ballet into a company that tours throughout Wales, bringing world-class ballet and opera to communities that may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience these art forms live,” she said.

“I want us to showcase artistic excellence and create memorable experiences for audiences wherever they are. Classical arts should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live.”

An Evening of Opera and Ballet takes place at Llandaff Cathedral on Monday, 13 July. Tickets are available online here.