Young Welsh illustrator earns national recognition for graphic novel exploring Aberfan tragedy

Amelia Jones

A graphic novel exploring a family story behind one of Wales’ darkest days has been longlisted for a national book award.

Aberfan: A Family Story, by Welsh artist and illustrator Jack Lewis, reflects on the Aberfan disaster of October 21, 1966, when a colliery spoil tip collapsed and sent a torrent of slurry down the hillside into the village near Merthyr Tydfil.

The disaster claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children, many of whom were beginning their school day at Pantglas Junior School when the slurry engulfed the building.

The book has been longlisted for the School Library Association’s (SLA) Information Book Awards, which celebrate high-quality non-fiction books and aim to highlight the importance of non-fiction in school libraries.

Through the graphic novel, Lewis explores the experiences of his own family members, who lived through the tragedy, while also examining the lasting impact it had on the wider Aberfan community.

By bringing together personal family memories and the history of the disaster, the book offers readers an insight into how the events of that day continue to shape the village and the people connected to it.

Lewis, who is from Merthyr Tydfil, is a Welsh-speaking artist whose work explores Welsh language, history, culture, people and mythology.

His work often draws on Wales’ heritage and identity, using illustration to bring stories and experiences to life for new audiences.

A recent graduate of Kingston School of Art in London, Lewis has also exhibited his work at Cynon Valley Museum in Aberdare as part of the Valleys Re-told project with Amgueddfa Cymru.

The long listing marks recognition for a book which brings an important chapter of Welsh history to a new generation of readers, while preserving the personal stories of those who experienced it.

You can find the book here.