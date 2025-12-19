Young Welsh photographer dominates RSPCA photography competition

Amelia Jones

A young girl from Powys has won multiple RSPCA Young Photographer awards once again, two years after becoming the competition’s youngest ever winner.

Jamie Smart, a 10-year-old from from Llandrindod Wells, impressed judges with her space-like macro photo of a Greater Water Boatman at the National Botanical Gardens, which won a prize in the ‘Small World’ category.

She was also the inaugural winner of the ‘Documenting Animals’ category, capturing grey-headed flying foxes both in the wild and during rehabilitation.

Judge Ellie Rothnie described Smart as “an incredible talent, and it’s even more remarkable given just how young she is. Many adults can only dream of capturing images like hers.

“From the age of eight her photos have been fantastic and they only get better every year — she has a very promising wildlife career ahead of her.”

Smart, who runs her own website Eagle Eyed Girl where she posts wildlife videos and photos, said she got into photography through her dad but quickly developed her own style.

She said: “Being able to freeze a moment in time and analyse it again later is an amazing feeling,

“I love all wildlife, but at the moment I enjoy taking pictures of bugs and reptiles. Macro photography can be tricky because the subjects move so fast, but it’s worth it.”

She added that she loves seeing animals in their natural behaviours and personalities, whether in exotic locations or her own garden.

“Every image has a story,” she said. “It’s hard to pick a favourite, but the photos I entered for Documenting Animals are very special — we even got to go to Australia Zoo and meet Robert Irwin, which was the experience of a lifetime.”

This is not her first recognition in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards. In 2023, at eight years old, she became the youngest ever winner of the competition, which has been running for over 30 years.

She said: “Coming to the ceremony each year has become a bit of a tradition for us. We’ve made some really lovely friends in the wildlife photography community, so it’s very special to me.”

Last year’s overall winner, Anwen Whitehead, 16, from Aberystwyth, was also commended in the Pet Portraits category for her shot of her rescue cat in mid-air, titled ‘Reach for the sky’.

Judge Andrew Forsyth praised this year’s entries, saying: “The standard has been incredibly high, and it’s been inspiring to see so many creative photos of both pets and wildlife. This competition encourages young people to connect with animals, and the talent we’ve seen this year really shines through.”

Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya added: “Young people are the future, and I’m constantly blown away by their creativity. This year’s awards show the skill and dedication of youngsters across the country.”

RSPCA CEO Jo Rowland said: “Taking pictures of animals helps us appreciate their personalities and the challenges wildlife face. The Young Photographer Awards celebrate exceptional talent and encourage people to connect with animals, inspiring a better world for them all.”

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2026 will open for entries on Tuesday 5 May 2026. Winners receive trophies and prizes, including wildlife photography trips, and all entries are showcased in the RSPCA gallery.