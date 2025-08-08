Young writer wins Dramatists’ Medal at National Eisteddfod

Greta Siôn from Gwaelod-y-Garth, Cardiff, is the winner of the main drama prize at this year’s Wrecsam National Eisteddfod.

Her name was announced during a special ceremony on the Pavilion stage today (7 August).

The Dramatists’ Medal supports playwrights writing in Welsh by offering a unique opportunity to develop their work, along with broader experiences provided by a consortium of some of the leading theatre and production companies working in Welsh here in Wales.

This year, the 2025 Dramatists’ Medal is awarded for composing a new stage play, or a proposal for a new stage play on any theme for a cast of no more than five performers. Playwrights were invited to submit either a sketch including a story outline, setting and time, character profiles etc., along with three dialogued scenes… or a full draft of a play lasting 30–45 minutes.

The Medal is donated in memory of Eiryth and Urien Wiliam, by their children Hywel, Sioned and Steffan Wiliam. This year’s financial prize of £3,000is awarded by the Eisteddfod.

Members of the consortium include Frân Wen, Theatr Clwyd, Theatr Cymru, Sherman Theatre, Torch Theatre, Arad Goch Theatre Company, and Theatr Bara Caws. Representatives from these companies were among the judging panel, and two freelance artists, Mel Owen and Mared Jarman, also sat on the panel to ensure diverse and representative voices were an integral part of the process.

“Striking, exciting work”

Delivering the adjudication, Steffan Donnelly said, “As a panel, we thoroughly enjoyed scrutinising, discussing and debating the 20 submissions received – seeking out playwrights who created striking, exciting work that challenged the panel’s imagination and thinking. Everyone on stage today felt that new writing is alive and well in Wales.”

Daniel Lloyd added, “Presennol by Caer Enlli is a conventional monologue confident in its form, feels complete as a drama, and succeeds in captivating…

“It’s a very readable play, with every beat clear, the characterisation precise, and the story flowing. The playwright understands the importance of balancing light and shade. The structure is solid, with a clear focus and crisis points.

“It’s great to see the main character go on such a complete journey – Ieuan at the start of the play is different from the Ieuan at the end. Through empathy, he discovers who he can be, acts differently, and a new life path begins to blossom before him. Indeed, the paths of the two main characters cross and intertwine in powerful and emotional ways. This is a drama rooted in a complex and understandable context.

“And so, for these reasons, it is a pleasure to award the 2025 Dramatists’ Medal to Presennol by Caer Enlli.”

Talent

Greta Siôn was a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr before going on to study English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Liverpool. While there, she was president of the drama society and took part in several productions, including a sketch comedy troupe that performed annually at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

After graduating, Greta worked as a runner on the drama series Rownd a Rownd for two years, where she had the opportunity to write the digital series Copsan as part of a mentoring scheme.

In 2024, Greta received a Master’s degree in Creative Writing from Oxford University, and she now writes for the soap operas Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd as a freelance writer. She greatly values both productions for their ongoing support and the privilege of collaborating with experienced writers and editorial teams who have taught her so much.

Greta is also grateful to her entire family for their unwavering support – even when she says silly things like wanting to write for a living! They have nurtured her passion and enthusiasm for the world of drama unfailingly – including her grandparents, who often took her to see plays at Theatr Clwyd when she stayed with them in Ruthin.

Presennol is the first full-length stage play she has written.

The newly restructured competition reflects the processes of the professional theatre sector and offers a prize that develops drama in the usual way while supporting a playwright’s career in the industry. The financial prize has increased to £3,000, and in addition to the monetary award, a sum has been set aside by the consortium and the Eisteddfod to develop the winning work, including a full script reading at next year’s Eisteddfod.

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod is held in Is-y-Coed until 9 August. For more information and tickets, visit www.eisteddfod.cymru.

