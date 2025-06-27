Yr Egin opens doors for young musicians

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, the creative and digital centre of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, has launched ‘Band Byw!’ – an exciting series of music workshops this summer, specifically for young people in Years 10 to 13.

With only 10 places available, this is a rare opportunity to join a unique project that builds confidence, creativity and musical skills through hands-on experience.

The workshops will be led by two well-known figures from today’s Welsh music scene – Mari Mathias, a contemporary folk artist and winner of the Best Traditional Song Award at the BBC Folk Awards 2023, and Steffan Rhys Williams, an experienced composer and television music producer who has many years of experience working with live bands and in his professional studios at Yr Egin.

The project is an opportunity to inspire young people to realise that they have the ability to create original music and songs without needing to be able to write music, read dots, specialise on an instrument or star in the school choir.

They will learn that there are alternative ways of songwriting, and this is an opportunity for them to experiment and understand more about the process which is often collaborative.

The aim of the project is to enjoy and build confidence in creating and performing.

Sessions

During the sessions, the young people will have the opportunity to:

Compose songs collaboratively under the guidance of Mari Mathias

Experimenting with live band and jamming with instruments under the baton of Steffan Rhys Williams

Learn performance, recording and sound production techniques

Filming a professional music video led by creative directors Non Lewis and Heti Hywel

Perform live at a special evening to celebrate the final work at the CWRW club, Carmarthen

The sessions will be held in Yr Egin’s professional studios, using state-of-the-art audio and video equipment. This is an opportunity for young people to experience the full creative process – from the first idea to the finished video!

Steffan Rhys Williams said: “After over 25 years working as a composer and music producer in the media, I am now thrilled to share the experience I’ve gained and see the next generation succeed.

“Working collaboratively with Mari Mathias will also be fantastic I think as each composer’s approach to composition and production is different.

“The process of composing and putting together and crafting a song is such an ambiguous one that makes the whole thing so frightening yet so exciting.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing what the fruits of our labour will be by the end of this special course!”

“Special opportunity”

The workshops will be held during the following days:

28 July (Monday) | 10:00–15:00

29 July (March) | 10:00–15:00

11 August (Monday) | 10:00–15:00

12 August (March) | 10:00–15:00

Llinos Jones, Yr Egin’s Engagement Manager, said: “We are delighted to offer this special opportunity to young people, Band Byw! is an opportunity to inspire individuals and give them a platform to explore and develop their musical sound under the guidance of amazing composers and mentors such as Mari a Steffan – all through the medium of Welsh.

“This goes hand in hand with Yr Egin’s aim to create an exciting cultural community that inspires diverse communities across the region, and to raise the status of the Welsh language and its culture in a public, contemporary and active way in Carmarthen and the surrounding area, building on recent highly successful projects such as creating Tanio music videos in collaboration with young bands and composing a song in conjunction with the Merched yn Gwneud Miwsig scheme.

“We are extremely excited to have the enthusiasm and energy of young people filling the centre and to contribute to the growing live performance scene in Carmarthenshire. A big thank you to Tŷ Cerdd for the funding that has made this special opportunity possible.”

The closing date for applications will be 4 July, and the results will be announced on 11 July. Register here

