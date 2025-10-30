Zip World Cardiff launches at Principality Stadium

Leading UK adventure park operator, Zip World, is set to launch Zip World Cardiff at the Principality Stadium as part of a brand-new strategic partnership with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The site will invite visitors to walk across the top of the stadium or zip line across the canopy of the iconic Welsh landmark’s 60-metre-high roof.

Opening on Friday 31 October, Zip World Cardiff at Principality Stadium represents a strategic move into city-centre adventure in Wales and a significant step forward for Zip World as a business.

Zip World Cardiff is the company’s first ever stadium location and promises to deliver the exhilarating adventures Zip World is renowned for, right in the heart of the Welsh capital.

Visitors can expect three adrenaline-fueled elements: Stadium Walk across the rooftop of the Principality Stadium, Stadium Drop with an abseil down the stadium’s outer wall, and Stadium Flyer – a heart-racing zip line with panoramic views across Cardiff.

The endeavour also marks the coming together of three iconic Welsh brands; Zip World, The Welsh Rugby Union and Principality Stadium.

The partnership will see a sustainable operating model whereby adventure tourism experts, Zip World, will operate the rooftop attraction independently with full responsibility for ticketing, marketing, and delivery of the offering.

This shift from previous partnership models ensures that the WRU can focus on its core mission: growing and supporting rugby at all levels across Wales and reap the benefits of its new commercial relationship.

Andrew Hudson, CEO of Zip World, commented: “Bringing Zip World to Cardiff is a proud moment for us. It’s our first stadium location and our first city-centre location in Wales.

“It’s a chance to bring something new to the capital, in a place that means a lot to our team and to the wider Welsh public.

“Taking on the rooftop operations at Principality Stadium marks the start of an exciting new chapter – one where Zip World will act as a strategic partner to help shape the stadium’s next phase.

“This is just the beginning. We’re focused on what’s ahead and look forward to building on what’s been created, with the same ambition and energy we’ve brought to all our existing locations.

“Our team is working hard behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to introduce even more adventures to the stadium and bring a bit of Zip World magic to Cardiff – watch this space!”

Landmark setting

With its rich Welsh history and vibrant culture, Cardiff’s city centre location and the landmark setting of the Principality Stadium offer a distinctive backdrop for Zip World’s newest site.

The development brings an outdoor adventure experience into an urban environment, with the aim of making it accessible to both residents and visitors.

In a change from previous operations, Zip World will sell tickets to each experience individually, giving visitors the freedom to customise their day out and choose just one, two or all three adventures.

Leighton Davies, WRU Chief Commercial Officer said: “We have recognised the need for a more commercially sustainable operating model for the rooftop adventures and have found a partner that will deliver real value.

“As with all WRU revenue, future money generated by the Zip World Cardiff attraction will be reinvested directly into Welsh rugby, including in grassroots development, the professional and community engagement.

“Zip World is a proven leader in adventure tourism, with a world-class track record of delivering high-quality, commercially successful experiences across Wales and beyond.

“Their expertise in operating large-scale attractions, combined with their deep roots in Welsh communities, makes them the ideal partner to take this venture forward.”

Sean Taylor, Founder and President of Zip World added: “Expanding Zip World into the heart of Cardiff is a proud moment for us as a business, and for me personally.​ As a lifelong rugby fan, I’ve got fond memories of watching Wales play as a young lad. The atmosphere was electric and the Andy Haden dive in 1978 is something I’ll never forget.

“To now be taking on the rooftop adventures at Principality Stadium marks a significant step forward for Zip World. It’s a collaboration between three prominent Welsh brands with a shared commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. We have big plans for the future.”

The opening of Zip World Cardiff at Principality Stadium marks Zip World’s second city-centric location, following the successful launch of Helix and ArcelorMittal Orbit 360 in London last year.

The expansion also marks Dolphin Capital’s first major milestone since acquiring a majority stake in Zip World in a £100 million deal earlier this year.

For more information on Zip World Cardiff, go to: https://www.zipworld.co.uk/locations/cardiff