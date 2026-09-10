Zip World unveil terrifying attractions for Halloween

Nation.Cymru staff

Zip World’s Halloween experiences are back and scarier than ever.

Whether it’s red-eyed monsters lurking in abandoned mines or cursed clowns wandering in the forests, Zip World aims to provide a truly unforgettable Halloween.

Early bird tickets are now available for the experiences which launch next month.

Monsters of the Mine: The Final Reckoning – Aberdare

Step into the darkness of a historic South Wales coal mine and become part of the live action where every tunnel, structure and queue is part of the experience. Terrifying characters roam the site as you tackle high-adrenaline adventures after dark.

Choose how deep into the nightmare you are prepared to go:

Spectator Night Pass: Face the monsters and experience the chaos from the ground, without taking on the adventures.

Terror Coaster Night Pass: Take two rides on the UK’s first two-seater coaster of its kind, twisting through tunnels and the darkness of the mine.

Phoenix Night Pass: Hurtle into the abyss on the 620m Phoenix zip line, soaring through the night sky with monsters lurking the ground below.

Terror Coaster and Fear Flyer Night Pass: Soar through two zip zones after dark before taking on 1km of coaster track, with frightening characters lurking below.

Terror Coaster and Cursed Climber Night Pass: Ride through the darkness before scaling the mine’s towering structures with monsters surrounding the adventures.

Dates: 9th of October – 1st November | 7pm-10.30pm

Prices/ages: Night Passes start from £22pp. A Spectator Night Pass is also available. Suitable for ages 9+, with under-18s accompanied by an adult.

Link to book: https://www.zipworld.co.uk/events/monsters-of-the-mine

Ffear Fforest: The Last Laugh – Betws-y-Coed

This October, Ffear Fforest throws guests into relentless scares and adrenaline after dark as menacing characters roam the woodland. From face-to-face encounters among the trees to high-speed adventures through the pitch-black forest, the whole site becomes part of the performance.

Standard Night Passes start from £24pp and include:

Cursed Coaster: Race through 1km of pitch-black forest at up to 25mph, guided only by the eerie glow of your headlamp.

The Nets: Hide from the clowns in darkened nooks suspended high among the trees – and watch the mayhem unfold below.

Those brave enough can take the fright even further with a series of after-dark adventure upgrades:

Nightfall (from £18): Plummet 100ft through trapdoors into the darkness below.

Screamride (from £19.80): Rise 24m into the air before a member of your group releases the high-speed swing.

Tree Horrors (from £14.40): Treetop high ropes course in the darkness and mist.

Prices/ages: Standard Night Passes start from £24pp, and include two Cursed Coaster rides, unlimited access to The Nets and participation in The Surge.

Prices/ages: Suitable for ages 9+, with under-18s accompanied by an adult.

Dates: 8th of October – 1st of November 2026 | 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Link to book: https://www.zipworld.co.uk/events/ffear-fforest

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