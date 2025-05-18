13 beaches in Wales retain prestigious Green Coast Award for unspoilt beauty and excellent water quality

Keep Wales Tidy has announced the 2025 Wales Coast Awards, with 13 beaches across the country being awarded with Green Coast Award status. Most people are familiar with the Blue Flag Award. It’s one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards, signalling a well-managed beach or marina with excellent water quality and facilities.

But did you know that beaches in Wales and Ireland can also be awarded with a Green Coast Award? These beaches are the ‘hidden gems’ of the coastline, boasting unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education.

All of them have retained the accolade from last year and many of them have kept the prestigious honour for 10 years or more.

All are exceptional places to enjoy stunning scenery, rich coastal heritage and diversity.

Pembrokeshire has the most Green Coast Award beaches in Wales, with seven – Abereiddy, Freshwater East, Manorbier, Penally, Caerfai, Druidsone, and West Angle Bay – all retaining their status.

Ceredigion follows with four beaches reaching the award’s high standards – Cilborth, Llanrhys tud, Mwnt and Penbryn. In Swansea, Bracelet Bay retains its accolade, as does Silver Bay in Rhoscolyn, Anglesey.

The Wales Coast Awards have been managed by Keep Wales Tidy for more than 20 years, playing a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment and are recognised around the world as a symbol of quality. The Awards signify that a beach or marina meets and maintains the highest environmental standards and achieves tough water quality targets, as well as ensuring high standards of information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.

In addition to the 13 Green Coast Award recipients, 21 Welsh beaches were awarded Blue Flag status for 2025, recognising the excellent water quality, facilities and safety provisions which make for a safe and fun day out at the seaside.

An additional 15 beaches achieved the Seaside Award. This is a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, with its distinctive yellow and blue flag signifying a clean, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch.

“Challenging circumstances”

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said the Green Coast Awards celebrated Wales’ beautiful and diverse coastline and “are testament to the huge effort of staff and volunteers at sites across Wales who work hard to protect and preserve our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances”.

He said: “Most people are familiar with the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards – but it’s just as important that we recognise the wild, unspoilt beaches that stretch along so much of the Welsh coast.

“The Green Coast Award signifies the highest standards of water quality, environmental education, and site management. These are the sweeping coastlines that define Wales on the world stage – and it’s right that we celebrate these extraordinary places”

“Some of Europe’s finest beaches”

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Wales boasts some of Europe’s finest beaches and water quality, and the global recognition of our coastline is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of so many people. Today we celebrate the announcement of the Wales Coast Awards 2025 winners.”

“With 21 Blue Flag awards, 13 Green Coast Awards, and 15 Seaside Awards, I commend the dedication to preserving our pristine coastal environments.

“As we celebrate this achievement, let us also heed the call to protect and preserve our coastal treasures. Let’s ensure that we leave nothing but footprints, allowing these breathtaking spaces to be enjoyed for many generations to come.” A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website.

