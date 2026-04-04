Brain drain in rural Wales isn’t inevitable ‑ we asked gen Z what would make them stay

Sonya Hanna, Lecturer in Marketing, Bangor University, Sara Parry, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Bangor University

What we feel about our hometowns – the places we grew up, the people we know, the memories we made – shapes who we are.

For many young people in rural Wales, those ties run deep. The mountains, villages and slate landscapes are more than scenery. They are part of family stories and everyday life. But even though they care deeply about where they live, many feel they are being pushed to leave for education or work.

Our report focused on the slate landscape of north-west Wales, a Unesco world heritage site known for its historic mines and quarries. The area includes towns like Blaenau Ffestiniog, where the slate industry once shaped both the economy and the culture.

We found that generation Z – people now in their teens and twenties – often want to stay. But they feel overlooked in conversations about the future of their communities. They see the effects of what is often called “brain drain”, which is when younger people leave rural areas for cities because jobs, education and opportunities are limited.

Over time, this can hollow out local economies and communities. But many of the young people we spoke to believe things could be different.

A growing pressure to leave

Rural areas around the world face similar challenges. Tourism may bring visitors and income, but it can also drive up house prices and lead to second homes that stand empty for much of the year. Transport links can be poor, while secure, well-paid work can be scarce. And north Wales is no exception.

A 2025 report commissioned by a Welsh government organisation on migration and the low-carbon economy in the area found the regional workforce had shrunk by about 4,000 people between 2021 and 2022. Only 22% of survey respondents felt there were good employment opportunities locally. Just 26% believed public services in their area met their needs.

Among young people, the outlook can feel even more uncertain. One 2022 study found that 81% of young people in rural Wales believed they would have to move away within the next five years for education, training or work.

Governments are aware of the problem. Welsh government strategies emphasise the need for sustainable tourism and for young people to play a bigger role in shaping it.

International tourism guidelines also stress the importance of balancing economic development with environmental protection and cultural heritage. But in practice, young people often feel absent from the conversations among governments and the tourism industry.

Plans for the visitor economy in the county of Gwynedd and the wider Eryri National Park (sometimes known as Snowdonia) acknowledge the lack of career opportunities and the reliance on seasonal work. Yet young people themselves are rarely treated as a distinct group to consult directly. This is important because they are the generation that will decide whether these communities thrive or slowly empty.

‘It’s the foundation of everything’

The young people we spoke with are deeply connected to the slate landscape. As one participant told us: “It’s like the foundation of everything that my life has been built on in a way, because my house is built on slate, it’s like on my roof… About four or five of us grew up together at the same age, and we would just spend hours on the slates drawing with chalk on the slates.”

These emotional ties matter. They help explain why many young people want to stay, even when opportunities elsewhere may look more attractive. But attachment alone is not enough. Young people want to shape the future.

One message came through repeatedly in our research: that young people want to be involved. They do not want their participation to be symbolic or tokenistic. They want a genuine role in shaping tourism, local development and the future of their communities.

Many had practical ideas. Some suggested developing guided heritage walks that combine history with outdoor activities such as climbing or trail running. Others proposed sensory walking routes with audio guides explaining the area’s culture and landscape. Several talked about using social media to promote the area and tell local stories in new ways.

They also spoke about the slate caverns themselves, the vast underground spaces once used for mining. These could host festivals, cultural events or youth activities linked to the area’s Unesco status. Such ideas are not unrealistic. Adventure tourism companies already operate in parts of the slate landscape, using former quarry sites for activities such as zip lining. Young people want to help shape what comes next.

Addressing rural brain drain is not just about persuading young people to stay. It’s about creating communities in which they can imagine a future. In some places, this has been achieved by building cultural hubs that give young people access to training, creative opportunities and pathways into employment.

Without such efforts, rural areas can become increasingly polarised with large numbers of teenagers in school, followed by a population dominated by older, often retired residents. The result is a hollow middle generation.

But our research suggests another path is possible. Young people in north-west Wales care deeply about their home landscapes. They understand their cultural and environmental value. They have ideas about how tourism and heritage could evolve in sustainable ways. What they want most is simple. Not to leave but to be heard.

This article was first published on The Conversation