‘A glaring injustice’: YesCymru say ‘Wales should get angry’ about Crown Estate

Nation Cymru staff

YesCymru has once again called for devolution of the Crown Estate, highlighting the vast sums paid by councils across Wales for us to use our own rivers and shorelines, while ‘one in three of our children live in poverty’.

According the campaign group which aims for an independent Wales, “The Crown Estate is a glaring injustice. Wales should have control over its own land, seas and resources, and the wealth they generate”.

In a video shared to their social media accounts, Matt Adams from YesLlandysul has explained “why the current system has to change”, before making a direct call to join YesCymru on the streets of Aberystwyth for an upcoming March for Independence later this month.

Matt shares: “Mansion costs, royal staff, luxury travel. The Crown Estate Sovereign Fund will pay the King £138 million this year to help towards these costs.

“Money raised from a feudal system designed by William the Conqueror nearly a thousand years ago. That system hasn’t gone away, it’s just been dressed up. At a time when one in three of our children live in poverty and our councils have no option but to raise council taxes to plug the gaps.

“And those same councils are paying the Crown Estate for the right to use its rivers and shorelines. Here in Ceredigion the council pay nearly £50,000 for access to the River Teifi and Aberystwyth Marina.

“To our north in Gwynedd, the council pay the Crown Estate nearly £161,000. And to the south in Pembrokeshire, the bill is nearly £60,000.

“And these three councils along with every other council in Wales called for the UK Government to devolve the Crown Estate.

“In a totally unprecedented occurrence, Councillors from all political parties from across Wales came together for a common cause.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@yescymru)

He adds: “Plaid Cymru’s Lord Wigley has already taken a bill to the Lords, and Llinos Medi has taken it to the Commons.

“So far, they’ve all said no.

“But we say yes.

“Yes to a Cymru where our people benefit from our natural resources.

“Yes to a Cymru where we no longer subsidise palaces for those who already have millions.

“Yes to a Cymru that can decide its own fate.

“Set things straight, devolve the Crown Estate.

“If you agree that Wales should control its own natural resources, then come and march with us here in Aberystwyth on Saturday the 26th September.”

Councils united

The case for devolving control of the Crown Estate’s assets within Wales to the Welsh Government remains strong according to a cross-party group representing all of Wales’ 22 local authorities.

The interim report on the future of the Crown Estate in Wales from Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) – a working group established by Welsh Government – calls for far greater transparency over the Crown Estate’s finances and a stronger partnership approach to ensure communities across Wales benefit from future investment, especially in offshore wind and supporting infrastructure.

Plaid Cymru’s Crown Estate Wales Bill passed its third reading unopposed in the House of Lords on 20 January marking a symbolic victory for the long-running campaign to bring control of Welsh natural assets into Welsh hands.

The Bill was first introduced by Plaid Cymru peer Dafydd Wigley, who has argued that Wales should have the same powers as Scotland over its Crown Estate.

The legislation calls on the UK Government to devolve responsibility for the Crown Estate in Wales to the Welsh Government.

Despite the Bill’s smooth passage through the House of Lords, the UK Government reiterated its opposition to devolution. Responding to the debate, Lord Livermore, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said ministers believe the current arrangements “provide the best outcomes for Wales and the wider United Kingdom”.

However, Plaid Cymru has signalled that the issue is far from settled. Llinos Medi, the MP for Ynys Môn, confirmed she will reintroduce the Bill as a Private Member’s Bill in the House of Commons.

Whether it progresses will depend on whether the UK Government agrees to allocate parliamentary time.

Ms Medi has also pledged to table an Early Day Motion to increase pressure on ministers to allow the Bill to be debated.

The move followed a failed attempt last year to amend the UK Government’s Crown Estate Bill.

In February 2025, Ms Medi proposed an amendment that would have given Wales parity with Scotland by devolving Crown Estate powers. The amendment was voted down, including by every Welsh Labour MP.

Since then, support for devolution has grown within Wales. All 22 local authorities have passed motions calling for the Crown Estate to be devolved, while a leaked Welsh Labour election strategy acknowledged that the party has “proudly made the case” for devolution, despite it not yet being delivered by the UK Government.

Speaking after the Lords vote, Dafydd Wigley said: “I am very pleased that this Bill, that I first introduced to the House of Lords in September 2024, has today passed its final stage. Plaid Cymru and I have consistently made the case that Welsh resources should be in Welsh hands, and I am glad to have secured support from across the House that this is the most logical way for Welsh communities to benefit from the wealth they generate.

“I now look forward to the Bill progressing to the House of Commons, where Llinos Medi will proudly present it. The UK Government should make time for the Bill’s consideration because it is what Wales deserves.”

Llinos Medi added: “The passing of this Bill in the House of Lords today ensures that the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales is firmly back on the agenda here in Westminster. It remains deeply disappointing that not a single Welsh Labour MP supported my amendment to bring these powers into Welsh hands last year.

“This was a missed opportunity to stand up for their own constituents, who would directly benefit from ensuring that the wealth generated by Wales’s natural resources is retained and reinvested in our communities, rather than continuing to be siphoned off to London.

“For far too long, wealth has been extracted from our communities in Wales, and we have very little say over how it is managed or where the profits go. This Bill presents a real opportunity to begin redressing that historic imbalance.

“We only need to look at Scotland, which has had full control over its Crown Estate since 2016 and since then has reinvested millions of pounds each year back into local communities. Wales deserves the same parity of power.”

The March for Independence, Aberystwyth takes place on Saturday 26 September. Meeting at 11am at Castle Gardens, Aberystwyth, the March is then scheduled for 1pm. Find out more here.

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