Nation Cymru staff

A Swansea man who spent years searching for answers about his heritage has uncovered a photograph of his long-lost great-great grandfather in a Welsh archive – a discovery that led him to travel to Croatia to explore his family’s roots.

Over the years, 35-year-old Josh Riley had often been asked about his heritage when travelling abroad, with some people even mistaking him for a local.

Curiosity eventually got the better of him, and he took a MyHeritage DNA test which traced a large proportion of his ancestry to the Balkans.

But this was just the beginning of his journey to uncover his family history. With the help of a cousin who had already worked extensively on their family tree, Josh was left with just one name: Frederick Stephen Bann.

After his local librarian recommended he take his search to the West Glamorgan Archive Service at Y Storfa, Josh finally found the answers he had been looking for.

West Glamorgan Archive Service at Y Storfa is just one of many archives across Wales that people can access to make discoveries, just like Josh has. Archives Wales has launched a series of films and resources to support people with no experience of archives to explore their own history.

Josh said: “I explained to them what I had already found out and what I was looking for next. I had his name, but I couldn’t find anything else.

“Within 20 minutes of walking through the door, I was handed an alien identification card with the only surviving photo of my great-great grandfather.

“The amount of information that we got just from reading the card was unbelievable. It answered so many questions that I wouldn’t have been able to answer without the help from the archive.”

The card identified his great-great grandfather as Austrian, although the region was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the time. His place of birth was recorded as Podgora, now in Croatia.

Within two weeks of making the discovery, Josh had booked a family holiday to Croatia to visit the area his ancestor had once called home.

“We stopped for a coffee and I was chatting to the waiter, and they said it is quite likely I would find cousins living in the village today as it has only grown by about 1,000 people in 120 years. So the chances of finding someone with that surname are quite

high.”

The discovery of the identification card also opened up further avenues for Josh to explore his family’s past, revealing more about his great-great grandfather’s life in Britain.

“The card allowed us to find so much more about him. We discovered where he worked, we found out that he was held in an internment camp for the entirety of World War One because of his nationality, and again for a short period in World War Two.

“The whole experience of using the archives has been amazing, and there is so much more I want to discover. I’ve been able to find out about the heritage of the woman that he went on to marry and found that there is more European immigration on that side too.

“I really would urge anyone interested in finding more about their family history to visit their local archive.”

Josh’s experience demonstrates how a visit to a local archive can uncover stories, answer long-standing questions and open up entirely new journeys of discovery. You don’t need to be an experienced researcher or have an established family tree to get started.

If you are inspired by Josh’s discovery, but don’t know where to get started, start with Archives Wales’s new series of films and visitor guides. Archive services can be accessed in person at locations across the country, with some collections also available online.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “Our archives hold the stories of the people who built our communities, and Josh’s discovery shows how a single document can open-up a whole new chapter of someone’s family history. Wales has a rich and diverse heritage, and these new films and guides will help people with no experience of archives to take their first steps.

“This ‘Explore Your Archives’ week I would encourage everyone to visit their local archive and see what they can find.”

Alan Vaughan Hughes, Chair of Archives and Records Council Wales (ARCW), said: “Archives are full of stories waiting to be discovered.

“We’re so excited to make these fantastic new materials available to archive services across Wales, and we hope they spark

curiosity, inspire exploration and encourage more people to discover their own stories at their local archive.”

To find out how you can get started exploring archives, visit the Archives Wales website.