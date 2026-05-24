A reminder of the shoulders we stand upon

Sian Gwnellian, MS

During the Senedd election count, as it became increasingly clear that Plaid Cymru was on course to become the largest party in the Senedd for the first time in our history, I and candidates across Wales felt a profound sense of responsibility.

But alongside the intensity of that moment, there was also reflection. Many of us found ourselves thinking about those who had built the movement over decades, long before government felt within reach.

Some of those people were not there to see the result. One of them was Phyllis Ellis of Penisarwaun.

It is deeply poignant that Phyllis died on 18 April 2026, just over a fortnight before she might have seen Plaid Cymru form a government.

That timing was felt strongly by those of us who knew her and knew of her contribution.

Phyllis was, quite simply, a stalwart of her community. She was actively involved in the life of Penisarwaun and beyond right up until the end – serving as Chair of the community hall committee, Chair of the village Eisteddfod committee, a member of the local school governing body, and a community councillor on Cyngor Cymuned Llanddeiniolen.

She was also a committed member of Ymddiriedolaeth Nant Gwrtheyrn, supporting the work of the Welsh language and heritage centre on the Llŷn Peninsula – a cause she cared deeply about.

Her life in education reflected the same sense of service. As former headmistress of Ysgol Babanod Maesincla in Caernarfon, she dedicated her career to children and learning.

After qualifying as a teacher, she worked in Dartford before returning home to Wales – part of a generation who had to leave to find work but never lost their connection to home.

Phyllis’s commitment to Plaid Cymru spanned decades. In 1967 she became committee secretary of the Arfon constituency, and was an active member when Dafydd Wigley was first elected MP in 1974.

Her connection to the party began even earlier, attending meetings with her mother as a child – the beginning of a lifelong commitment. She also held senior roles including deputy national treasurer and chair of the conference steering committee.

In 1972 she was elected National President of Merched Plaid, and in 1974 she became one of the first women elected to Llanddeiniolen Community Council. She would, I think, have taken quiet pride in seeing a Plaid Cymru Senedd group in which women now make up more than 60% of Members. That change is part of a long continuum – shaped by women like Phyllis, who helped create space for others through persistence and commitment over many years.

In March 2024 she was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at our annual conference. It was a fitting recognition of a lifetime of steady, often quiet, but unwavering contribution.

Political change

Phyllis did not live to see Plaid Cymru enter government. But I believe she understood, perhaps better than most, that political change is rarely defined by a single moment, but rather it is built slowly, through years of effort.

As newly elected Members of the Senedd, we remember, with humility, the foundations laid by people like Phyllis Ellis, whose contribution made this moment possible.

This week, a diligent and deeply respected woman was laid to rest. She was valued by her community, and her contribution to public life was real and lasting.

It was a privilege to know her.

My thoughts are with Gwyn and her family at this time.

Diolch, Phyllis.