A Welsh Christmas gift guide that does good

Fed up with Christmas money vanishing into faceless corporations? A quarter of UK shoppers are now buying sustainable or second-hand gifts, according to Mintel’s 2025 Holiday Retail Trends report.

With Wales having a booming social enterprise sector, there are lots of options available for a fairer, greener Christmas. Not all gifts are created equal: some can help rescue trafficking survivors, fund Welsh language projects, or regenerate sea life.

Ultimately, when you buy from these businesses, your money doesn’t vanish down the M4 into giant corporate accounts, but stays in Wales, doing good.

2025 Guide

1. Tetrim Teas This not-for-profit in Trimsaran creates wellbeing teas from Welsh ingredients. Their Lion’s Mane Mushroom Tea won a Great Taste Award in 2024, and clinical trials proved their Rhubarb Root Evening Tea actually works for digestion and cholesterol.

Every penny of profit funds community tea hubs promoting the Welsh language.

https://tetrimteas.cymru | Prices from £3.50

2. Manumit Coffee Founded to employ survivors of human trafficking, this roastery in Cardiff provides living wage jobs and training while investing 100% of profits into anti-slavery work. “Before Manumit I had no hope, no joy, no friends,” says one former employee. “They helped me build my confidence.”

https://www.manumitcoffee.co.uk | Prices from £10

3. Byw Community A social enterprise championing creative talent in Wales. Their Made in Wales shop connects you directly with small Welsh businesses, keeping money local.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made in Wales | Welsh Makers Community & Shop (@bywcommunity)

You’ll discover gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

www.bywcommunity.co.uk | Prices from £4.50

4. Melin Tregwynt Operating since 1819, this Pembrokeshire woollen mill made headlines in 2022 when the Griffiths family handed ownership to their workers.

Traditional Welsh blankets sold in high-end shops, hand-finished by the people who now own the business.

www.melintregwynt.co.uk | Prices from £10.00

5. Myddfai Trading Company Luxury toiletries and home fragrances from rural Carmarthenshire with a social mission: providing meaningful work opportunities to vulnerable individuals in their community, including those with learning needs or autism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myddfai (@myddfai_trading_company)

www.myddfai.com | Prices from £5.75

6. Black & Beech Female-founded Welsh fashion brand creating feminist clothing from organic, cruelty-free materials and donating 10%+ of profits to abortion rights and domestic violence services.

Bold designs, fair wages, transparent supply chains and activism baked in.

www.blackandbeech.com | Prices from £6.00

7. Madarch Cymru This Gwynedd mushroom farm is riding the Lion’s Mane wellness wave (searches up 450%), selling award-winning brain-boosting mushroom powders you can add to coffee, smoothies or cooking.

Chemical-free, hand-harvested with 10% profit return to communities, and Welsh-grown for over 20 years.

https://madarch.cymru | Prices from £8.00

8. Good Wash Company Luxury vegan skincare from Welsh ingredients, with 100% of profits funding The Goodwash Foundation, which has supported over 40 Welsh organisations since 2018.

Founded by ex-pharmaceutical specialist Mandy Powell in Barry.

www.goodwash.co.uk | Prices from £5.00

9. Câr-y-Môr Wales’ first regenerative seaweed farm in Pembrokeshire uses no fertiliser or pesticides, with local fishermen reporting more catches nearby because it creates underwater gardens attracting sea life.

This community benefit society has 500+ members selling fresh seaweed, bath bags and seafood.

www.carymor.wales | Prices from £3.99

10. Makers Guild Wales A volunteer-led charity championing Welsh craft for 40+ years. Every purchase from their cooperative of 90 makers funds community workshops for young carers and sessions in Butetown and Grangetown community centres. Visit their Cardiff Bay gallery for ceramics, jewellery and textiles – all genuinely unique and doing real good.

https://shop.makersguildinwales.org.uk | Prices from £13.00

This Christmas, your gifts can support communities and keep Welsh businesses thriving.

Oftentimes, the best Christmas gifts are the ones that keep on giving long after the wrapping paper’s been recycled.