Aberystwyth family set off to champion the Welsh language in Patagonia

Two teachers from Wales are set to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, teaching Welsh in Patagonia

Teachers Anna ap Robert and her niece Lleucu Haf share more than just a passion for teaching Welsh – they’re about to share an adventure 8,000 miles from home in Patagonia.

The aunt and niece will be teaching through the British Council’s Welsh Language Project at schools in Argentina, with Lleucu’s seven-year-old daughter Eleanor joining them on their South American adventure.

Set up in 1997, the Welsh Language programme aims to help promote and develop the Welsh language across the region – which currently has over 6000 Welsh speakers.

Every year, the British Council sends language development officers to help teach Welsh and promote the language in the Welsh speaking communities through both formal teaching and community engagement.

Immersion

The language developed in Argentina over 150 years ago, when a Welsh community travelled across the Atlantic Ocean, creating a permanent settlement in the Chubut Valley in 1865. Now, there are around 50,000 Patagonians of Welsh descent.

For Lleucu, a reception class teacher at Ysgol Rhydypennau in Aberystwyth, this will be a return to Patagonia, but in a new location – the greener landscapes of the Andes, having spent 2023 teaching in Gaiman.

With a degree in European languages and experience teaching French and Italian, languages are at the heart of her teaching.

She said: “I love working with children and I’m really interested in language development.

“I’m looking forward to getting back and helping the children develop their skills through immersion.”

“The gift of another language”

Lleucu’s seven-year-old daughter Eleanor will also join them on their travels, returning to a country where she previously lived and learned Spanish.

Lleucu said: “She’s at the perfect age for this adventure.

“Being able to give your child the gift of another language is something special.

“Having the opportunity to improve my Spanish is a huge reason why I want to go back, and for Eleanor to maintain her skills too.”

Lleucu’s pupils at Ysgol Rhydypennau are excited about her upcoming adventure, although sad that she’s leaving for a while. As part of their school theme ‘Our Green World’, they’ve been learning about Patagonia and Argentina, recognising its flag, and getting excited about their teacher living near penguins, flamingos, and whales.

Anna, also from Aberystwyth, brings experience in both theatre and Welsh language education to the role. Having worked for 17 years as a youth officer in community theatre at Theatr Felinfach, then as a Welsh Language Advisor at Coleg Ceredigion, she now teaches Welsh to adults.

Speaking about the programme, she said: “When I saw the job advertisement, I thought there’s no time like the present. I’ve always wanted to go to Patagonia, but money has been tight, and with family connections there – including a third cousin I met for the first time at last year’s Eisteddfod in Wales – it felt like the perfect opportunity.”

Coincidence

The aunt and niece duo were unaware they had both applied for positions until just before their successful interviews.

While they will travel to Buenos Aires together, they will be based in different areas – approximately 200 miles apart – with Anna teaching young people and adults in Gaiman, while Lleucu will be teaching younger pupils in Esquel.

Anna, who was accepted as a member of the Gorsedd at last year’s Eisteddfod for her community work promoting the Welsh language, is looking forward to being kept busy with community activities in Chubut and using her theatre background in her teaching.

She said: “I’m hoping to teach Welsh through dance and drama workshops, music and singing, – I want to share my passion for the Welsh language and culture with the people of Patagonia, – providing an enjoyable experience of the language, that’s what drives me.”

The family connection goes even wider with Anna’s sister Gwenith Blair (pictured with Anna), has also travelled to Patagonia to teach Welsh.

Beyond the classroom, both teachers are keen to immerse themselves in local life. For Anna, this means exploring the region and sharing her passion for Welsh dance, music and theatre, while Lleucu is looking forward to reconnecting with friends from her previous stay and introducing Eleanor to new experiences in the Andes region.

“This experience combines everything I love – cultural/language exchange and teaching.” says Lleucu. “It’s a unique opportunity that I will bring back to my teaching in Wales.”

Speaking about the programme Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “The Welsh Language Project has been building connections between Wales and Patagonia for almost thirty years, and this year, it’s fantastic to see three generations heading out together.

“Anna and Lleucu both bring different experiences to share with their students – from theatre and dance to primary school teaching. Having seven-year-old Eleanor returning to Patagonia is going to be a wonderfully formative experience for her and shows how the programme can build connections between communities, countries, and even generations!”

The Welsh Language Project continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and language teaching.

Applications will open in July this year for the next call for teachers to visit Patagonia in 2026 through the Welsh Language Project.

To find out more about the British Council’s work in Wales visit https://wales.britishcouncil. org/ or follow on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

