Acclaimed artists unite for musical Advent calendar in support of Welsh chapel

Stephen Price

A host of some of the brightest and best in Welsh musical talent have come together as part of an online Advent series to help save Capel Rhondda, of ‘Bread of Heaven’ fame.

The daily updates have included renditions of Bread of Heaven from artists including local duo Hazel and Grey, Cerys Hafana as well as The Gentle Good (Gareth Bonello).

Rhian Hopkins, who set up the Crowdfunder that kicked off the community buy-out earlier this year shared: “Inspired by Al Lewis’ ‘Al’s Advent’, a ‘Cwm Rhondda’ advent calendar seemed like a perfect opportunity to reshare the incredible performances of Cwm Rhondda / Bread of Heaven, recorded by Welsh musicians back in the summer in support of our campaign to #savecapelrhondda

“I was also encouraged by Ysgol Plasmawr’s music department sharing performances daily. Lots of ex-pupils have had success on the Welsh music scene, including Lily Beau, Mabli, Wig Wam band, Dadleoili (and many more…) as well as Cymuned Gymraeg A Welsh learner’s group in Aberdare, established and run by Ellie Penaluna, an ex- Rhydywaun pupil, sharing Christmas vocab daily.

“I’m really grateful to the musicians who have reshared, . It would be amazing if the advent calendar inspired other musicians to share their version of this iconic hymn to help us to keep up momentum as we continue in our efforts to purchase and restore Capel Rhondda.

“The community effort to save Capel Rhondda really captured the imagination of the public and the media earlier in the year. We are hopeful that the purchase will finally complete early in 2026. Watch this space!

“During this period where there is lots happening behind the scenes, but limited visible progress, we’re just trying to retain the interest of our supporters by sharing on social media as often as possible and providing occasional Crowdfunder updates.”

She added: “The latest advent calendar performance is by local musician, Tom Jenkins, who has had an incredibly successful year, releasing his solo album, ‘When the coal dust settled’, performing a number of sold out shows and supporting ‘The Cardinal Black’ in the US and Europe. He was recently named ‘Artist of the Year’ by Adam Thomas Walton on BBC Radio Wales.

‘Tom has been so supportive of Capel Rhondda. He donated to the Crowdfunder back in the summer (see his post from 26 July: Any purchases on my merch store from now until Monday will be donated to the cause’). He and Enrico at Zucco Cafe in Pontypridd are also donating a share of the takings from Tom’s live performance there in September.

“There are 12 days remaining and we are very fortunate in having more than 12 performances still to share so we might have to double up on some days. It’ll be like opening one of those big doors on your advent calendar!”

Cwm Rhondda, known to many as ‘Bread of Heaven’, has gone on to become an unofficial anthem of Wales, and was first sung at Capel Rhondda on Sunday 1 November 1907

Back in the early 20th century, it was the custom to hold a Cymanfa Ganu (Singing Festival) every year on the chapel anniversary.

In 1907 there was also something special to celebrate – the chapel had just bought its first pipe organ, which is still in use a hundred years later. Pipe organs were only just becoming fashionable in Welsh chapels, and this was one of the first in Pontypridd.

A crowdfunder was launched earlier this year to purchase the iconic Grade II listed Capel Rhondda, Hopkinstown, linked to Welsh hymn Bread of Heaven, fearing its potential sale to property developers.

And with news that the initial target has been met, the community is now rallying behind the Crowdfunder further to ensure that, following completion of the sale, important renovations and works to preserve the building can be met.

Since the Baptist Union of Wales accepted the community’s bid to purchase Capel Rhondda on 1 August, lots has happened behind the scenes, and Nation Cymru spoke with Rhian Hopkins, who originated the campaign, for an update on the anniversary of Cwm Rhondda’s first performance.

Rhian shared: “On 29 October, our community business, Capel Rhondda Cyfyngedig was finally incorporated. This feels like a huge milestone.

“Deciding on the most appropriate legal structure for our community business felt daunting, despite excellent advice and support from Cwmpas and discussions with other community businesses.

“We felt a certain pressure to complete the purchase of Capel Rhondda as quickly as possible but didn’t want to rush into establishing a community business without doing sufficient research. August isn’t an ideal time to be approaching potential directors as most people are in holiday mode or busy with family.

“Although the process has taken a little while, I’m confident that we now have a strong management board with a range of skills and experience. All 5 directors have connections to Hopkinstown or the surrounding area and we are all passionate about Capel Rhondda.”

Collaboration with Cardiff Met

For the past few months, the 2nd year Interior Architecture students at Cardiff Met have been using Capel Rhondda as a live project. Their brief, provided by their lecturer, was to design a ‘creative hub’.

The community’s vision is to transform the historic Capel Rhondda into a vibrant, forward-looking creative hub. The design will honour the building’s profound legacy as a centre of community, music, and Welsh nonconformist culture by reimagining it as a dynamic space for contemporary artistic practice. This project aims not merely to repurpose a building, but to reawaken its spirit, ensuring it remains a living, breathing heart for the community of Hopkinstown and a beacon for Welsh cultural heritage.

As for hopes for the building once it’s in the community’s hands, she said: “We really want this project to be community-led and we are committed to working with local ventures to ensure that we complement, rather than compete with, what is already available locally.

“We want to respect the building’s heritage while ensuring that it can meet the needs of future generations.”

Along with the other directors, she added: “I would emphasise that we will be working with other local community ventures to ensure that we are adding to the local offer and not competing.

“I think it would also be reasonable to say that we have had positive indications from RCT that the renovation and reinvigoration of the chapel aligns with their new Heritage strategy for the lower Rhondda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cerys Hafana (@ceryshafana)



As for how can we at home help, Rhian said: “We’d be enormously grateful if people could get in touch to support the project in any way, by e-mailing [email protected].”You can support us by volunteering your time or expertise or by providing financial support. We are so grateful to those who have reached out over the past few months.

“Seeing the community, and people who have never visited the chapel or even Wales, has been incredibly moving, and I’m sure together we can bring the building back to life if we keep this momentum going.

“Please follow our journey on social media and be sure to like, share and engage with posts so we can reach as many people as possible.”

Follow Capel Rhondda on social media to see the daily Advent videos:

To find out more and donate to the ongoing works, visit the crowdfunder here.

Some of the artists to have taken part to date: