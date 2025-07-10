All Aboard the Red Welsh Way™

James Downs, Mental Health Campaigner

Croeso, adventurer! Are you tired of transport routes that don’t go anywhere? Fancy a political journey with no timetable, no clear destination, and no refunds?

Then step aboard the Red Welsh Way™: Wales’s bold new political destination that’s like no other destination you’ve ever been to before. In fact, it isn’t a destination at all.

It’s more of a vibe, and everyone is welcome.

What is the history of the Red Welsh Way™?

The Red Welsh Way™ was launched by the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, as a way to set Wales apart as a nation with its own unique powers and priorities. Wales has a rich and varied history, and the Red Welsh Way™ draws on our proud tradition of cautious reform, carefully laminated values, and entire committees dedicated to naming new strategies.

At the same time, the Red Welsh Way™ signals a proudly modern Wales – a nation striding into the future with a rail network that’s 7% electrified and unstable coal tips from the industrial revolution still looming quietly over primary schools.

But this isn’t just a slogan, or even a policy shift. It’s something far more ambitious: a new kind of politics, seemingly conjured from thin air, unburdened by history or small details like who’s been in charge for the past 25 years.

And if the Red Welsh Way is anything, it is Welsh. No other country could market strategic ambiguity with this level of confidence.

What makes it Red?

That’s a deep question, and one Welsh Labour is still focus-grouping. In fact, the precise hue of the Red Welsh Way™ remains under review. It may refer to socialism, though not the kind that upsets the media. It could be the red of the Welsh dragon, though please note that strong nationalist energy must be left at the border with Gwynedd.

What destinations are covered?

For too long, the people of Wales have been told by politicians that they are journeying towards a particular kind of future, one that might even arrive sometime soon. The Red Welsh Way™ wants to change that. It transcends tired old ways of doing things, like specifics. Instead, it offers freedom: freedom from responsibility, clarity, and delivery.

If you too would like to take the weight of the world (or of your own party in Westminster) off your shoulders, then sign up today!

OK… but where does it actually go?

That’s the beauty of it – nobody knows! Unlike the reckless trains of Westminster that hurtle forward while forgetting the disabled haven’t had time to board, the Red Welsh Way™ proceeds gently. It’s more of a shuffle – perfect for a ‘soft life’ summer. Think Cool Cymru meets Rail Replacement Bus Service to Pwllheli.

Along the way, you’ll experience the full beauty of the Welsh policy landscape: mist-covered hills of ambition, sweeping valleys of strategy, and frequent stops for stakeholder engagement – where people with lived experience of social injustices are invited to give talks in exchange for travel vouchers and a lukewarm sandwich. You may also pass through areas of intense caution, where announcements are made slowly and cautiously to avoid exciting anyone too much.

Some say the route leads to greater autonomy and social justice. Others claim it loops endlessly between Llantrisant and Llandrindod Wells, stopping only for buffet lunches at third-sector networking events. There are even rumours of a final destination called “Wellbeing,” though no one’s quite been able to define what it looks like, where it is, how to measure it, or when it might be reached.

While we’re unlikely to reach the outskirts of Wellbeing within the current generation, the Red Welsh Way™ Executive has produced several glossy brochures setting out how it will be reached in future ones. We just aren’t sure which one.

So it is like one of those viral holiday companies where you don’t know your destination until you turn up for the flight?

Actually, the Red Welsh Way™ takes things a step further by truly embracing the unknown. We don’t offer maps, timetables, or measurable outcomes. What we offer is direction. Our distinctly Welsh direction rejects ideas from the Westminster bubble, including “West,” or indeed any other points on the compass. Instead, our journey takes an orientation towards kindness, caution, and Gavin and Stacey-based press releases.

Ultimately, the important thing is that we’re moving. Or at least, we’re thinking very seriously about moving.

Are there onward connections?

Absolutely. The Red Welsh Way™ is all about connection – to values, to communities, and to abstract nouns like “resilience”. What it doesn’t currently offer is direct rail links between north and south Wales, or access to the billions poured into HS2. Those routes have been redirected to support economic “hubs of growth” in previously under-served regions like Oxford and Cambridge, where prosperity is urgently needed.

If you are disabled and hoping to change at this point in the journey, we recommend planning ahead. You may need to bring your own ramp, advocate, and supporting correspondence from your MS if you want to board. Eligibility for onward services may also be affected by UK Government cuts to disability benefits, although any reference to the voting behaviour of Welsh Labour MPs will not be tolerated.

If you’re a student hoping to connect via the higher education route, please be aware that a number of university stops are currently facing closure due to chronic underfunding. But not to worry – the Welsh Government remains committed to supporting learning, often by funding your departure. Generous student finance packages are available to help you access high-quality education in England, ensuring that the brightest minds can leave Wales with ease.

Can I leave the Red Welsh Way™?

Technically, yes. But you may find that other routes have been suspended. The Plaid Express to Independence is frequently delayed due to signalling problems. Whilst the Westminster Line is still running, most of its services have been replaced by High Speed Railing-Against-Immigrants.

Meanwhile, Reform UK is currently touring the A470 in a Union Jack-emblazoned tank, blasting Rule Britannia and handing out leaflets demanding the introduction of High Emission Zones to protect motorists from cyclists.

So we encourage you to stay on board with us. No one knows quite where we’re going, or who’s actually steering – but you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the journey.

What could possibly go wrong?

James Downs is a mental health campaigner, researcher and expert by experience in eating disorders.

He lives in Cardiff and can be contacted at @jamesldowns on X and Instagram, or via his website: jamesdowns.co.uk

