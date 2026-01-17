An Author’s Bio: From Zimbabwe to Wales via London

Theresa Mgadzah Jones

I was born in pre-independence Zimbabwe and spent the first twelve years of my life there before the family moved to London to escape the war of independence. I later studied at Swansea University, followed by a PGCE at Bradford and Ilkley Teacher Training College beginning a career as a primary school teacher. I subsequently moved into the charity sector, most notably with the British Red Cross, where I coordinated projects supporting asylum-seeking and refugee women in Wales.

My lifelong love of storytelling began in Zimbabwe, where I listened to folk tales before discovering related books in local libraries in London. This passion deepened through my experiences as both a teacher and a mother, particularly in terms of children’s literature. I was especially drawn to richly illustrated picture books that captured young imaginations while offering gentle moral lessons. However, I became increasingly aware of the lack of books reflecting Black and racially diverse children like my own. This absence became the catalyst for my desire to write stories in which all children could see themselves and feel represented.

During my teaching career I spent a lot of time attending book fairs in search of books with stories and characters which reflected the diversity in the Inner City London schools I taught in. When I had my own children, we rectified this problem by writing stories about ourselves, using family photographs

In November 2022, I took early retirement and seized an opportunity through the Mudiad Meithrin’s AwDURA Project, which led to the publication of my debut children’s book, Mam-gu, Mali a Mbuya, in 2023. The book was translated into Welsh by Manon Steffan Ros. Written to address a gap in Welsh-language children’s literature, the story centres on cultural integration through food and celebrates the relationship between a little girl of mixed heritage and her two grandmothers—one Welsh and one Zimbabwean. As stated, my aim was to write stories in which families like mine—non-white and of mixed heritage—could see themselves. Mam-gu, Mali a Mbuya is about simple joys, family, integration and belonging.

I am deeply grateful to Mudiad Meithrin for supporting the first step of my publishing journey; a venture which has also benefitted from attendance at Tŷ Newydd, the National Writing Centre of Wales. I now hope to see the story published in English and am currently working on a follow-up as part of an intended Mali series. I also have manuscripts under review with M2M Books, a new publisher based in Aberystwyth, and continue to seek publishing opportunities that align with my commitment to diversity. My work is driven by a strong desire to better reflect a contemporary, diverse Wales through both Welsh- and English-language children’s books.

A proud mother and grandmother, I draw deeply from family, place, and identity. My writing is shaped by my experiences as a refugee, as a Welsh university student, as a Welsh-language learner, and as a mother of Welsh-speaking mixed-heritage children. My later work promoting Wales and the Welsh language among refugee communities was recognised with an induction into the Gorsedd y Beirdd at the Pontypridd National Eisteddfod in 2024.

Beyond writing, I regularly visit local schools to talk about Mali, my personal history, and my future projects. These visits often include introducing children to unfamiliar fruits featured in the Mali story—sometimes with the added delight of tasting them. I am keen to build on this growing body of work and welcome opportunities to collaborate on projects that support inclusive storytelling and representation in children’s literature.

While such a topic remains my primary passion, I have recently expanded into food writing inspired by my dual Zimbabwean and Welsh heritage. This year, one of my food stories will appear in Hearth Food, an anthology of essays and personal recipes published by Honno. The story in question draws on Zimbabwean cuisine given a personal twist!

I live in Cardiff with my husband and have three grown-up daughters. I also help care for my two grandchildren and, when not writing, enjoy Welsh conversation groups, embroidery, and—most happily—watching an afternoon matinee alone at Chapter Arts Centre. These are some of the great joys of quasi-retirement!

Mam-gu, Mali a Mbuya can be purchased via Mudiad Meithrin and all good bookshops.