Animal impact ‘still felt on huge scale’ as nations remember five years since first lockdown

On the fifth anniversary of UK nations being plunged into unprecedented lockdown restrictions, the RSPCA says the impact for animals is “still being felt on a huge scale”.

The charity fears impulse pet purchasing to ease lockdown “boredom”, a lack of socialisation opportunities for many young dogs, and the cost of living crisis arguably precipitated by the pandemic have all placed “enormous challenges” on pets, their owners, and the animal welfare sector.

The charity took reports about 22,503 animal abandonment incidents last year – more than in any year since the beginning of the pandemic; and fears some owners not ready for the long-term commitment of pet ownership may have taken “extreme measures” in recent years.

With many of its animal centres full to bursting, the RSPCA is currently funding the care of 1,220 animals in private boarding as they wait for a space in the organisation’s own rescue facilities.

And the problem has been a constant feature since the pandemic, with the number of animals coming into the care of the RSPCA often outpacing the numbers being rehomed.

Impact felt “on a huge scale”

Dr Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s Head of Companion Animals, said: “While many pets found amazing new homes during the pandemic, we know not all animals were so lucky.

“The boredom of lockdown, and many people’s drastically, but temporarily, changed lifestyles, including increased loneliness, may have led many towards impulse pet purchases – and we know it was ‘boom time’ for many breeders and pet sellers.

“Sadly, as the reality of the less glamorous side of pet ownership emerges – veterinary bills, behavioural challenges, juggling pet-care with a reduction in home-working – some owners are no longer able or willing to care for their pet; and may even turn to extreme measures, like abandonment.

“Five years on from that first lockdown announcement, the impact for animals is still being felt on a huge scale.”

Socialisation challenges

But the consequences of the pandemic weren’t just limited to people later relinquishing their animals.

Covid restrictions forced many vets to temporarily stop non-urgent and routine procedures – like neutering, microchipping and other consults.

Rises in online web searches for ‘Can I give my dog paracetamol?’ in recent years have suggested more people may be considering self-prescription for their pets at home. There were 44,900 Google searches for this term between April 2023 and March 2024.

In addition, groups like puppy socialisation classes – which can be so important for a dog’s development – were not possible for many months amid the restrictions, with indoor gatherings of more than six largely unable to take place until July 2021 in England – and August 2021 in Wales.

Sam added: “For pets, and especially young pups, socialisation and structured training are critical in the early months of their life.

“But during pandemic restrictions, this just wasn’t possible – and we are still seeing the behavioural challenges this caused many dogs – and the pressures and enormous challenges posed for many owners as a consequence.

“During lockdown we had concerns that some owners were struggling to take their dogs for walks with restrictions in force – prompting us to urge local authorities to temporarily ease Public Spaces Protection Orders that limited access to local walking spots when owners couldn’t travel.

“And with vets temporarily having to stop non-urgent procedures too, we fear this may have normalised people skipping routine appointments, or looking to self-prescribe treatments at home rather than consult a professional, with the cost of living crisis likely a big factor here too.”

Persistent cost of living challenges

The pandemic is widely linked to the subsequent cost of living crisis, which continues to place added pressure on many pet owners.

According to the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index, 36% of pet owners have changed their behaviour because of financial pressures in the last year, while – worryingly – 15% of owners regretted owning a pet altogether in 2024. An overwhelming majority of pet owners (78%) also said it’s become more expensive to look after their pet in the last year.

Sam said: “The cost of living crisis, for many, is a legacy of the pandemic.

“Sadly, the crisis has been one of the most challenging events for companion animal welfare in recent times.

“At the RSPCA, we’ve launched a dedicated cost of living hub, and our Pet Food Bank scheme has gone from strength to strength, but it’s still a really tough time out there for many pet owners.”

As economic challenges persist, there’s even been evidence that people’s priorities may be shifting away from animal welfare – especially the younger generation.

According to the Animal Kindness Index, amid a myriad of other life pressures, young adults were less likely to be taking action for animals, and appeared to be more tolerant of behaviours which could negatively impact animal welfare, such as dressing up animals for fashion or fun (33% v 16% of all people), breeding animals with specific genetic problems (14% v 7%), or using animals in entertainment shows on TV (23% v 16%). Those in this 18-24 age category are less likely to describe themselves as animal lovers (57% v. 68%).

Farm animal impact

The impact on animals has not been limited to pets – with the RSPCA witnessing worrying incidents of poultry abandonment in recent years, potentially linked to a Covid-19 “fad” of new chicken ownership.

And encouraging those who eat animal products to choose higher welfare meat, eggs and dairy products has also faced new challenges for the RSPCA amid ongoing cost of living pressures.

Beth Winspear, from the RSPCA’s farm animals team, added: “Since the pandemic, we’ve seen lots of challenges for farm animal welfare too.

“Chicken ownership was a brief fad of the pandemic.

“Chickens can make amazing companions – but, sadly, in extreme cases, there have been reports of abandoned birds as the new novelty potentially wore off for some.

“And amid the stresses of the global pandemic, and the economic challenges we continue to see, there’s also been renewed challenges for us in encouraging those who choose to consume animal products to consider the importance of higher welfare meat, fish, eggs and dairy. Fortunately, despite this tough climate, we are continuing to see support for higher welfare produce – with two thirds of consumers saying they sometimes or always buy higher welfare meat, eggs and dairy; and sales of many RSPCA Assured products growing, with the support of both new and long-term partners boosting availability

“With over a billion farm animals being reared every year in the UK, choosing higher welfare is one of many ways people can keep improving the lives of countless animals. That’s why our ’eat less, eat better’ campaign is so important – even making small swaps can be really affordable, and make a big difference for people, and animals too!”

Reasons to be optimistic

However, despite the ongoing and enduring challenges for animals, the RSPCA believes “people power” can help create a brighter future for animals.

Polling for the charity finds that 68% of Brits class themselves as animal lovers.

Those looking to add an animal to their family have been urged to choose a rescue pet, while others keen to help through this difficult time have opportunities to volunteer, support RSPCA campaigns and share high-quality animal welfare advice produced by RSPCA and similar organisations.

Sam added: “While it’s been a tough five years for animals, we continue to work closely with the public to ensure a kinder and brighter future for every kind. People power can make all the difference for animals.

“While shockwaves from that very first lockdown five years ago are still being felt in such a big way for animals, there’s loads of things people can do to help.

“From adopting rescue pets, to backing animal welfare campaigns for better laws, and volunteering their time with animal charities, together we can achieve a world where all animals are respected and treated with kindness and compassion.”

Meanwhile, the RSPCA is urging people to have their say on the post-pandemic future for animal welfare, as part of The Big Conversation.

Animal Futures: The Big Conversation is a chance for people to share their vision of a better world for animals and humans, and to explore how everyone can create it together.

