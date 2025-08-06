Anti-war charity adds new lines to Welsh language clothing range

Stephen Price

As the nation remembers the devastating bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has added to its range of charming anti-nuclear T-shirts with a very familiar retro Welsh language logo.

With more sunny weather forecast for August there could be no better T-shirt for fans of all things peace and love.

And the classic ‘Nuclear Power? No thanks’ design with its gorgeous smiley sun is not only available on a T-shirt, but is also available on a hoodie and in a range of languages including Spanish, Greek, Welsh and more.

Hiroshima

On 6 and 9 August 1945, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively, during World War II.

The aerial bombings killed between 150,000 and 246,000 people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict.

Japan announced its surrender to the Allies on 15 August, six days after the bombing of Nagasaki and the Soviet Union’s declaration of war against Japan and invasion of Manchuria. The Japanese government signed an instrument of surrender on 2 September, ending the war, but it has gone on to symbolise the devastating impact of war and the need for nations to work together to achieve peace without violence.

The “Smiling Sun” logo was designed by Anne Lind and Søren Lisberg in 1975 for the Danish anti-nuclear power campaign and is still popular across Europe today.

Available for both men, women and children – there are also a range of hoodies and accessories available, as well as collaborations with outspoken campaigner and designer, Katharine Hamnett.

There are also new takes on the iconic logo, with a range of products featuring ‘Renewable energy, yes please!’ available in Welsh for both men and women.

And if you’ve no plans to wait for warmer weather – CND have you covered with the bold design, yet again in Welsh, featuring on hoodies.

The much-loved charity has also released a ‘Heddwch’ T-shirt, asking for us all to ‘rhowch gyfle i heddwch’ (give peace a chance) with a take on the classic CND peace badge.

The charity has also released a range of wind-turbine designs with Welsh language touches advocating for greener energy which can be found on men’s and women’s tees as well as a trendy tote bag.

They write: “Experts say renewable energy is safer, healthier, more sustainable and cheaper than nuclear power. This amazing print is on our soft organic cotton tote bags, helping to raise funds to support Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Wales.

“All profits from your purchases today will go towards supporting CND and their efforts to spread peace!”

CND advocates unilateral nuclear disarmament by the United Kingdom, international nuclear disarmament and tighter international arms regulation through agreements such as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It opposes military action that may result in the use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, and the building of nuclear power stations in the UK.

Ethical through and through

All CND T-shirts are certified organic cotton, with no animal-derived products and are printed with low waste printing tech. To add to their green credentials, they’re also made in a renewable energy powered factory audited for a wide range of social and sustainability criteria.

All profits from purchases of the T-shirts or any other items will go towards supporting CND and their efforts to spread peace.

The iconic original logo tee for men can be found here. And for women here.

Ynni niwclear? Dim diolch!

Ynni adnewyddol? Ie plis!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

