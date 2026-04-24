Apathy and frustration dominate town’s talk of Senedd election

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

If one word could describe the feelings in Pontypool around the Senedd election it would be apathy.

Just 37 per cent of residents in the Torfaen constituency cast a vote in the 2021 election. While devolved elections have always struggled to attract voters the figure was well below the 47 per cent turnout across Wales, which though disapointing, was still a record high.

But most of those in Pontypool who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service said they intended voting on May 7, it’s only many think it has little effect.

“I always do vote, but it doesn’t make a difference no matter who gets in,” Andrea Cleaton who has run her Snip n Stitch alterations stall in Pontypool Indoor Market for the past 16 years said.

Husband Steve runs a rug stall opposite after both started their own businesses following redundancy when local factories closed.

Both will be retiring at the end of May as they see little future in the market or for the town centre, though Mrs Cleaton would like to hear from anyone interested in taking on her business.

“The market is less busy and there’s nothing out in the town all the shops are shutting down.”

Like many in the market she cited recently introduced parking restrictions as a hindrance to business. Labour council leader, and Senedd candidate, Anthony Hunt said he has raised concerns from businesses which he believed are being urgently addressed.

The pessimistic view of Pontypool’s fortunes is shared by Martin Chambers who travelled from Newport to browse the vinyl at the market’s For the Record stall.

“It’s on its knees due to a lack of shops, it’s the same as everywhere and Newport with Mark’s & Spencer’s going,” said Mr Chambers: “I intend to vote. Will it have any impact on high streets declining? I doubt it will have much impact.”

There is investment going into Pontypool town centre. The Welsh Government has made millions of pounds available across Wales under its Transforming Towns fund and has also made changes to business rates from April.

Torfaen Borough Council put £500,00 towards regeneration projects in Cwmbran and Pontypool in 2025 and £450,000 for projects in Pontypool and Blaenavon this year.

Investment in Cwmbran included redevelopment of the former House of Fraser store that is now a JD Gym.

Regeneration funding has been a bone of contention between the Welsh and UK governments, despite both now being Labour controlled.

Westminster funding has in part offset the loss of European Union cash, which was vital to many projects in Pontypool including refurbishment of the market, but London has been unwilling to give up control of the purse strings.

The council is using £7.6m from the UK Government for a plan to convert a toilet block into a cafe/restaurant intended to draw some of the 300,000 people that visit Pontypool Park every year into the town centre.

The project, which also includes the refurbishment of a multistorey car park and private led conversion of a derelict church to an events venue, has been met with much scepticism, not helped by cost concerns that have kept the plans on the drawing board for three years, with the latest version only approved last week.

Smaller scale changes many suggest would make better use of the funding would unlikely have qualified for money made available by Boris Johnson’s Conservative government as it looked for eye catching schemes for a new post Brexit era of regeneration funding.

But Mark James, who runs the record stall in the market, said many of the issues facing the town centre are practical, such as a lack of available cash due to limited cashpoints and numerous bank closures, as well as many people simply having too little to spend.

“There’s a lack of opportunity for a lot of people in town and they will come into the market but it becomes more of a social centre, as somewhere to go.”

At the Conservative Club, on Osborne Road, an invitation to comment with thoughts on the town centre is met with laughter and 75-year-old Gary Mallett said while he plans to vote in May he will do so for a different party than the one has always backed.

“I’ve always been Labour but I’m not voting for them. I’ve not yet decided how I’ll vote. I’m open to be convinced by the parties.”

The Wainfelin resident explained his membership of the Conservative Club as it being “the safest place to have a drink in Pontypool.

“It’s not safe to walk around here in the evening with kids jumping around after 7pm. It’s not policed well enough.”

At the next table Pontnewynydd resident Paul Hosking has made up his mind where his vote is going.

The 76-year-old said: “I’ve been a Conservative for donkey’s years. I won’t be voting for the Conservatives though. They, like the Labour Party, have let the people down. I’m going to have a crack at Mr Farage and Reform.”

Responses

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Sir Fynwy and Torfaen candidates from the major parties how they would support town centres, like Pontypool, if elected.

Anthony Hunt, Labour: “Town centres need support to compete against online retail and attract visitors. I want to roll up my sleeves and work with our excellent businesses, alongside Pontypool Community Taskforce, making improvements and talking up Pontypool rather than talking it down.”

Peter Fox, Conservative: “We will scrap business rates for all small businesses and pubs, pilot business rate free periods for new businesses looking to open on the high street. We will also fight policies that damage our businesses.”

Stephen Senior, Reform: “Town centres need lower business rates with easier parking. Pedestrianisation has failed in places like Pontypool. Reform will fix our declining economy, and towns centres will then fix themselves.”

Ian Chandler, Green Party: “I’d give councils stronger powers to acquire and repurpose empty properties, long-term funding to invest in public transport and safer accessible streets, and support partnerships with local businesses and community and cultural organisations.”

Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru: “Make the market central to Pontypool’s tourism offer, lower business rates so that locally owned small businesses can locate in the town, listen to local business owners in decision-making. No gimmicks just focus on the history and the unique businesses on offer.”

Brendan Roberts, Liberal Democrats: “My party would call for a £400m town centres fund, permanent business rate relief, faster reuse of empty shops, stronger community ownership, and more town-centre homes to bring life back to towns like Pontypool.”