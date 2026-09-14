Are children losing their ability to recognise nature by sound?

Nation Cymru staff

Wales’ relationship with nature may be changing, according to new research which suggests children are growing up recognising wildlife through pictures rather than through real-life outdoor experiences.

A new survey of 1,000 UK parents by holidaylodges.co.uk has uncovered what it’s calling Britain’s growing “nature knowledge gap”, revealing that while children correctly identify 94% of wildlife they can see, recognition drops dramatically when they’re asked to identify the sounds of nature. Just 65% could recognise the call of a crow, falling to 57% for a fox and 50% for a tawny owl. Most strikingly, fewer than half (41%) recognised the familiar coo of a wood pigeon.

The findings come as children spend an average of 3.35 hours every day on screens, while fewer than one in ten spend time immersed in nature daily.

Rather than suggesting children know less about wildlife, the research paints a different picture. Nature is still familiar but increasingly as something viewed through a screen, a photograph or a video, rather than something experienced with every sense.

We’re seeing nature, but are we really experiencing it?

For many adults, childhood memories of the outdoors aren’t defined by photographs.

They’re remembered by the crunch of leaves underfoot, birdsong on early morning walks, the smell of woodland after rainfall, muddy hands from building dens and the excitement of hearing something rustling in the bushes before seeing it.

Those moments rely on much more than sight.

Yet the research suggests today’s children are engaging with nature in a very different way.

While almost every child recognised familiar wildlife such as deer, red squirrels and ladybirds from photographs, identifying animals through their sounds proved far more challenging. Even common garden wildlife that children are likely to encounter regularly appeared unfamiliar by sound, with the wood pigeon standing out as one of the clearest examples. This suggests the gap isn’t necessarily in children’s awareness of wildlife, but in the everyday sensory experiences that help them recognise and connect with it. .

The findings echo wider conversations around the importance of helping children build a stronger connection with the natural world.

Roberta Antonaci, RSPB Youth Mobilisation Manager, says spending time outdoors can have a significant impact on young people’s wellbeing.

“Connecting with nature and feeling part of the natural world has enormous benefits for our wellbeing, particularly for young people,” she says. “Research shows that time in nature can help reduce anxiety, boost mood and promote a sense of calm.”

The greatest benefits of nature come when we experience it, not simply observe it.

Unlike digital entertainment, nature invites children to engage every one of their senses at once.

Instead of passively consuming content, outdoor environments encourage children to listen, observe, smell, touch, move and explore.

Whether it’s hearing birds overhead, feeling bark beneath their fingertips, smelling wildflowers or simply noticing changing seasons, these sensory experiences help create stronger memories and a more meaningful relationship with the world around them.

Rediscovering the everyday sounds of nature

The findings raise wider questions about how modern childhood is changing. Previous generations often developed an understanding of nature simply by spending time outdoors, whether that was playing in local parks, exploring woodland or hearing birdsong from the garden. Today, with more time spent indoors and on screens, those moments of everyday discovery may be happening less often.

Rather than suggesting children are losing interest in wildlife, the research highlights the importance of creating more opportunities to experience nature beyond what we see, encouraging families to slow down and reconnect with the sounds, textures and smells that make the outdoors so memorable.

Ellen Sanders, travel expert at holidaylodges.co.uk, says the growing interest in nature-based breaks reflects a wider shift in what families are looking for from their time away.

“For many families, a break in nature is no longer just about visiting somewhere scenic, it’s about creating space away from the pace and pressures of everyday life. We’re seeing more people looking for stays that give them a reason to slow down, explore together and experience something they wouldn’t necessarily encounter at home.

“Wales is a particularly special place for this, with its coastline, forests, mountains and countryside offering families so many opportunities to experience wildlife and nature first-hand. With three national parks, including Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the UK’s only National Park designated primarily for its coastline, families have an incredible variety of landscapes to explore.”

She added: “Autumn is also a wonderful time to get outdoors, as seasonal changes and migrating birds bring new sights and sounds to many parts of the country. It’s a great opportunity to slow down, step away from screens and encourage children to take notice of the nature around them.”

“Some of the most meaningful holiday memories often come from unplanned moments: spotting wildlife from a window, hearing unfamiliar birds in the morning or discovering a new path on a walk. These experiences don’t need to be carefully planned; they happen when families have the time and space to be curious about their surroundings.

“As children become increasingly familiar with nature through screens, holidays offer an opportunity to turn that digital curiosity into real-world discovery, helping them build their own connections with the natural world.”

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