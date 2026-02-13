Astro tourism in Wales: More than just Dark Skies

Dafydd Wyn Morgan, founder of Serydda, has just celebrated a successful first year in business, welcoming star-struck visitors to mid Wales to experience the wondrous Dark Skies. Here he explores what astro tourism means to him.

When people hear the words astro tourism, they often imagine a telescope, a clear night and a quick look at the stars. In mid Wales, especially in and around the Cambrian Mountains, it means something far deeper, wilder and more meaningful.

This is where astro tourism becomes an experience, not just an activity. It’s about travelling to places where the night sky still rules – not dimmed by streetlights, not drowned out by urban glow, just darkness, space and perspective.

In Wales, that experience is amplified. The Cambrian Mountains sit at the heart of one of the least light-polluted regions in the UK. Vast moorland, rolling ridges, ancient tracks and a horizon that feels endless by day and infinite by night.

Astro tourism here isn’t rushed; it’s immersive, it asks you to slow down, look up and reconnect with something older than language.

The Cambrian Mountains are not polished or over-managed. They’re raw, quiet and beautifully remote. That’s exactly why they’re perfect for stargazing.

On a clear night, the Milky Way stretches overhead like a luminous river, planets shine with startling clarity and meteor showers feel personal. You don’t just see the night sky here, you feel part of it!

This landscape creates the ideal conditions for meaningful astro tourism: true darkness, wide, uninterrupted skies, a deep sense of place, community and calm and minimal noise and human interference. It’s nature doing what it does best, with no filter.

This is where my company, Serydda, aims to change the game. Based in and around the Cambrian Mountains, Serydda isn’t about ticking boxes or running generic stargazing sessions. It’s about crafting moments with guests – experiences that blend stargazing, landscape and genuine Welshness.

My approach to astro tourism is rooted in: respect for the land, an understanding of the night sky, storytelling and connection and small-scale, thoughtful experiences.

This isn’t mass tourism. It’s regenerative, human and grounded in place. Whether it’s 60-minute stargazing session or creative night photography, Serydda helps people truly understand what they’re experiencing and why it matters more than ever.

Astro tourism in Wales isn’t just good for visitors; it’s good for the land and local communities. Done right, it reconnects people with nature, encourages protection of dark skies, promotes low-impact, sustainable travel and supports rural economies – accommodation, activity providers and local produce

In a world that’s always switched on, astro tourism offers something rare: darkness, silence and awe. Wales has that in abundance. The Cambrian Mountains hold it quietly and Serydda brings it to life without ever overpowering it.

Astro tourism isn’t about escaping the world; it’s about remembering your place in it.

